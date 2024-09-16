Altezza Travel Enhances Fire Response Capabilities at Mt. Kilimanjaro National Park

MOSHI, Tanzania--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Altezza Travel, the largest global operator of climbing Kilimanjaro tours, has recently equipped Mt. Kilimanjaro National Park with essential firefighting tools to strengthen fire prevention capabilities, enabling rapid mobilization of approximately seven hundred volunteers for immediate response when necessary.

In 2020 and 2022, Kilimanjaro National Park experienced significant bushfires, prompting quick action from the park’s ranger force and the involvement of volunteers. During these incidents, Altezza Travel deployed the largest number of volunteers, including guides, porters, and managers, to assist park officials. However, the time spent getting necessary equipment like shovels, axes, chainsaws, hoes, and medical kits from distances up to 50 km away highlighted a critical delay in response times. It took several days to procure everything to the foothills of Kilimanjaro.

In a post-event review with park officials, Altezza Travel proposed the installation of permanent safety containers stocked with firefighting tools along all major climbing routes. This initiative was promptly approved, and Altezza Travel has provided six fully-equipped containers that were handed over to the park's administration earlier this week.

Abraham Kipokola, a guide who led Altezza’s relief efforts during the 2022 fires, emphasized the improved efficiency this new setup offers. “We no longer need to worry about the gear. If the park needs us, we can board company buses and reach the crisis area in less than an hour,” Kipokola said. He also highlighted the readiness of the equipment to support any volunteer wanting to help. “We hope it never happens again, but staying prepared is key. If a fire strikes, we encourage all those working on the mountain to come and help—you’ll be safe and under skilled leadership”

Kipokola further noted that engaging in firefighting efforts is a crucial and bona fide part of the guiding job at Altezza Travel. “Kilimanjaro sustains our livelihood, and it’s our duty to protect it against natural hazards,” he added. With rising summer temperatures and increasing summer pressures, Kipokola urged tourists and fellow operators to exercise heightened caution to prevent potential fires in Africa’s most iconic park.

Thomas Becker, the assistant manager of Altezza Travel's climbing team, emphasised the company's commitment to training for guides. "Firefighting bush techniques are now included in the mandatory training that all company guides undergo before they begin leading treks," Becker stated. "We regard each guide not only as a leader for our clients but also as a captain for volunteers if a rapid response is necessary " - added Becker.

About Altezza Travel: Altezza Travel is the world's largest organizer of Mount Kilimanjaro treks. Annually, the company guides over 5,000 trekkers to the summit of Africa's highest mountain.