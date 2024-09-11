Ren Systems Raises $3.5M, Partners With ZoomInfo to Bring AI-powered Relationship Intelligence to Dealmakers at 35,000 Businesses

RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ren Systems announced its financing round to scale its AI-powered relationship intelligence technology. The $3.5M round was led by JLL Spark Global Ventures, the venture arm of commercial real estate firm JLL, with participation from Camber Creek, ZoomInfo, and Contour Ventures.

Ren’s relationship intelligence is already used by 5,000+ sales and business development leaders in finance, commercial real estate, and professional services. Unlike most sales platforms designed for high-volume, transactional outreach, Ren is purpose-built for personalized relationship-building and dealmaking.

Ren automates research, meeting prep, and outreach by understanding the users' business objectives and syncing with their CRM, Outlook, calendar, and iOS contacts. Ren monitors hundreds of thousands of sources, surfaces timely and relevant alerts about key contacts and companies, and recommends actions to help uncover and win deals.

“Ren gives you the information you need to reach out precisely when it matters most,” explains Canay Deniz, CEO & Co-Founder. “Other tools give dealmakers the who and how, but we give them the why and when.”

The technology will soon be integrated into ZoomInfo Copilot and available to the go-to-market company’s global customer base of 35,000 businesses.

“Signal-based selling is the future of sales, and actionable, timely insights give sellers a distinct advantage,” ZoomInfo Founder and CEO Henry Schuck said. “It’s not enough for sellers to know who their buyer is – they also need to know what buyers care about and exactly when they’re in-market. With AI helping to unlock these critical insights, sellers can engage more customers, spend more time actually selling, and win faster.”

JLL Spark, JLL’s venture arm investing in technology-enabled CRE solutions, led the financing. The global commercial real estate behemoth was an early adopter of Ren, making relationship intelligence available to its brokers and client facing teams.

“Our industry is built on strong relationships. At JLL, we take tremendous pride in our unwavering commitment to our clients' needs, consistently offering exceptional service,” explains Ajey Kaushal, Principal at JLL Spark. “Ren's AI platform is central to our success – it seamlessly empowers our team to stay ahead of market fluctuations, uncover new prospects, and ultimately unlock extraordinary value for our clients.”

Camber Creek, a venture capital firm focused on companies at the intersection of technology and real estate, participated in the round.

“The amount of information available online is growing exponentially,” says Camber Creek Managing Partner, Jake Fingert. “Ren leverages artificial intelligence to help people identify what is important and work through all the noise, creating more meaningful business relationships and opportunities more quickly. This is particularly important in real estate and other industries where relationships are highly valuable.”

About Ren Systems

Ren Systems was founded in 2019 by Mike Hayes, Matt Zames, Jon Zames, Canay Deniz, and Lionel Hertig, to help business leaders strengthen relationships in a world of increasing noise. Early investors include Randall Winn, Co-Founder of Capital IQ; Vivek Sodera, Co-Founder of Superhuman; Mark Bailey, founder of DFJ Growth and B5 Capital; and Larry Fitzgerald, Jr., President, Larry Fitzgerald Enterprises. The company operates in the US and Switzerland.

About ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) is the trusted go-to-market platform for businesses to find, acquire, and grow their customers. It delivers accurate, real-time data, insights, and technology to more than 35,000 companies worldwide. Businesses use ZoomInfo to increase efficiency, consolidate technology stacks, and align their sales and marketing teams — all in one platform.

About JLL Spark

JLL Spark Global Ventures is the corporate venture arm of JLL and a part of the JLL Technologies division. Founded in 2017, JLL Spark offers JLL the ability to provide innovative products and data-driven solutions to real estate owners, occupiers, and users. The JLL Spark fund is run by experienced Silicon Valley VCs and entrepreneurs with successful track records building and investing in tech companies. JLL Spark has invested over $390 million since June 2018 in more than 50 early-stage PropTech startups with underlying investment themes of data and sustainability, across construction tech, financial tech, smart buildings, future of work, and industrial tech.

About Camber Creek

Founded in 2011, Camber Creek is an institutional venture capital firm investing in and scaling companies that are transforming the real estate industry. Over the past 13 years, the firm established itself as the premier real estate technology venture firm by consistently delivering industry-leading returns to investors, driving value for its portfolio of start-ups, and generating successful company exits. Today, Camber Creek has nearly $1 billion in assets under management with offices in Washington, DC; New York; and Miami.