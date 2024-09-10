Improbable Media Launches LANK by Jalen Milroe, Season-Long Digital Diary Series Powered by Beast® Starring The University of Alabama Quarterback

NEW YORK & TUSCALOOSA, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Improbable Media - a media company that empowers athletes to be the driving force in their own narrative - announced today the launch of LANK by Jalen Milroe, a season-long digital diary series powered by Beast® starring the University of Alabama quarterback.

Coming out of the 2023 season that saw him face adversity in the form of being benched for a game and his legendary head coach leaving the program, Milroe has set large goals for himself both on and off the field. The series will showcase his journey to become the first black Crimson Tide quarterback to win the National Championship and Heisman Trophy in the same season while navigating the changes that come with a new face leading the program. Featuring his reactions to the biggest moments of the season, LANK By Jalen Milroe will see the QB interview teammates, coaches, and former players in real time.

“I’m looking forward to bringing LANK beyond Tuscaloosa to the whole world this season,” said Milroe. “We have a new coach and new offensive system, but the mission is still the same. We’re going to compete for a SEC and National Championship, and I’m looking to make more history of my own. Fans and naysayers can come along for the ride.”

Created by Milroe and his teammate Terrion Arnold in the wake of playoff disappointment in 2022, LANK - “Let All Naysayers Know'' - became one of the most talked about mantras in collegiate sports last year. A symbol for perseverance, the entire Crimson Tide team along with the university continue to live by the rallying cry heading into the 2024 season.

“Jalen Milroe is changing what it means to be a college athlete in the new era of NIL,” says Jay Williams, Improbable Media co-founder, CEO and former college basketball National Champion and All-American at Duke. “He had the foresight to trademark LANK ahead of the biggest season of his career and is partnering with the university to make sure what he’s built lasts long after his final game in Tuscaloosa.”

LANK is being powered by Beast®, the premium men’s personal care product line. “Beast® is excited to launch this partnership with Jalen Milroe,” remarked company CEO Holden Ferguson. “Jalen embodies what it means to be a Beast on and off the field. We believe Beast® and Jalen can bring a new edge and excitement to men’s personal care that has never been seen before.”

Milroe joined Improbable Media as the company’s first athlete partner in July of this year, which saw it become his exclusive content and production company and brand strategist of record. He begins his senior season after leading the Crimson Tide to a 12-1 record and an SEC Championship as a Junior. He was named MVP of the conference title game win over then #1 ranked Georgia. In the classroom, Jalen graduated in December with a degree in business administration. He hails from Katy, Texas and both of his parents served in the United States Military.

About Improbable Media

Improbable Media is a sports & entertainment media company established for athletes and brands who are focused on connecting with their audiences, building & monetizing their content, and driving cultural impact. Improbable Media’s mission is to empower athlete talent to be the driving force in their story, fulfill their brand promise, and maximize their potential.

Improbable Media creates and produces programming across film, television and digital. Its brand, social media, and experiential marketing services provides strategic guidance and solutions for talent and brands. Improbable Media has already produced multi-platform branded content for partners, including Nike, WhatsApp, Breitling, Coke Zero, Protergia, and Flexpower.

In addition, Improbable partnered with Amazon and Prime Video on the release of Giannis: The Marvelous Journey with Words + Pictures and received a 2023 Emmy Award for The Flagmakers, which debuted on National Geographic. Improbable Media Productions is also developing a diverse slate of programming teaming with best-in-class production partners that include Skydance Sports, Mission Control Media, Marginal MediaWorks and Media Ranch. For more information, visit www.improbablemedia.com.

About Beast Brands, Inc.:

Beast is a premium men’s personal care product line that features energizing scents and properties that create the best men’s personal care products in the space. The brand features all-in-one body washes, shampoos and conditioners, soaps, lotions, shaving and beard care products, hair care products, and mens down there care. Our unique scents are derived from all-natural intense botanicals you can really feel – like eucalyptus, green tea, pomegranate, and oakmoss. Whatever skin you’re in, Beast® products aim to make you feel happier.