BCIT and CASTL Celebrate the BC Biomanufacturing Training Facility - Revolutionizing Life Sciences Training in the Province

RICHMOND, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The British Columbia Institute of Technology (BCIT) and the Canadian Alliance for Skills and Training in Life Sciences (CASTL), in partnership with the Province of BC and the Government of Canada, are revolutionizing life sciences training in British Columbia (BC) with the first-of-its-kind BC Biomanufacturing Training Facility (BCBTF). Representatives from government, post-secondary and industry gathered to celebrate the development of the state-of-the-art training facility located at the BCIT Aerospace Technology Campus in Richmond. The new BC Biomanufacturing Training Facility will play a pivotal role in addressing talent and skills shortages in the biopharmaceutical industry while supporting life sciences businesses as the fastest growing sector in BC. The facility will provide training for more than 700 people annually by 2026.

The biomanufacturing training facility will have state-of-the-art pilot-scale biomanufacturing equipment – allowing trainees to gain practical skills that are immediately transferable to the operations and workflows used in biomanufacturing. The facility will be equipped with laboratories and classroom spaces built to deliver biomanufacturing training at the highest level of quality.

With this new facility, CASTL will deliver on-site customized hands-on and theoretical training for entry-level employees through to senior management and post-secondary students.

Supporting a thriving life sciences sector

BC's life sciences sector is the third largest in Canada, following Ontario and Quebec, in terms of the number of businesses, employment, revenue, and GDP contributions. BC is rapidly closing the gap – from 2018 to 2021, the number of businesses in the province grew faster than any other part of Canada (+26.5%) and average weekly earnings per employee ($1,430 in 2021) were the second highest, trailing only Ontario ($1,441 in 2021).

The BC Biomanufacturing Training Facility is a crucial component of the BC Government’s Stronger BC: Life Sciences and Biomanufacturing Strategy, aimed at positioning BC as a global hub for life sciences and biomanufacturing. With a combined investment of $7.2 million from PacifiCan and the Province of BC, the BCBTF is designed to be a leading site for industry-focused and hands-on training in a mockup clean room environment equipped with the latest technologies.

By bringing together government, industry partners, and academia, the BCBTF will aid in accelerating momentum and expanding opportunities to nurture new talent, develop lab spaces for innovation, and leverage academic and research capacities of post-secondary.

The BC Biomanufacturing Training Facility is expected to open November 2024 with the first program/class to be delivered in December 2024.

Quotes

British Columbia Institute of Technology

"The opening of the BC Biomanufacturing Training Facility is a revolutionary step forward to support the growth of British Columbia’s life sciences sector. The facility demonstrates BCIT and CASTL’s shared commitment to innovation and excellence in equipping the next generation of professionals with hands-on and industry-focused skills to make a global impact in life sciences research, entrepreneurship, partnerships, and more."

- Lisa Chu, Dean, School of Health Sciences, British Columbia Institute of Technology

Canadian Alliance for Skills and Training in Life Sciences

“As we celebrate the advancement of this cutting-edge biomanufacturing training facility, CASTL is honoured to play a pivotal role in fostering the next generation of life sciences professionals in British Columbia. Working with industry, BCIT, and other post-secondary partners, CASTL will deliver industry-informed technical training that equips industry professionals and students with the critical skills required to drive the growth and innovation of British Columbia’s fast-growing biomanufacturing sector.”

- Penny Walsh-McGuire, CEO, Canadian Alliance for Skills and Training in Life Sciences

Government of Canada

“BCIT’s tradition of nurturing talent continues today with the opening of the new BC Biomanufacturing Training Facility. This ground-breaking facility is one example of the work taking place across British Columbia to strengthen Canada’s position as a global leader in life sciences. With support from the Government of Canada, made-in-BC education solutions are driving economic growth for British Columbians now and into the future.”

- The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of Emergency Preparedness, and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada

Province of British Columbia

“Our government partnered with many including industry, organizations, and post-secondary institutions to create the Province's first Life Sciences and Biomanufacturing Strategy and, thanks to everyone’s incredible work, BC is now home to a globally recognized cluster that is the fastest growing in Canada. To support the sector, together with our partners we’re creating more hands-on training opportunities at BCIT with CASTL through the new British Columbia Biomanufacturing Training Facility to make sure we have talent in place to help the life sciences ecosystem in our province continue to grow.”

- The Honourable Brenda Bailey, Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation

“This government is focused on preparing British Columbians for the jobs and skills that are in demand in our province. This new BC Biomanufacturing Training Facility at BCIT will ensure we have the trained professionals to continue the growth of the thriving life sciences sector in British Columbia.”

- The Honourable Lisa Beare, Minister of Post-Secondary Education and Future Skills

National Institute for Bioprocessing Research and Training

“NIBRT is honoured to continue our partnership with CASTL as they expand their biomanufacturing training capabilities across Canada. The launch of the new facility in British Columbia represents a significant advancement in our shared mission to provide world class biomanufacturing education and expertise. At NIBRT, we recognise the global demand for a highly skilled biopharma workforce, and we are excited to contribute our industry leading training resources to support the dynamic growth of Canada’s life sciences sector. This cutting-edge facility in BC will be instrumental in cultivating the talent needed to drive innovation and success in the field.”

- Darrin Morrissey, CEO, National Institute for Bioprocessing Research and Training

adMare BioInnovations

“As CASTL's National Lead Partner, adMare is thrilled to celebrate the arrival of CASTL to the British Columbia life sciences ecosystem. This new centre will provide invaluable coast-to-coast biomanufacturing training opportunities, equipping Canada’s life sciences workforce with the skills needed to drive innovation and growth in the sector. By fostering a strong, skilled talent pool, we are building a robust foundation for the future of life sciences in Canada.”

- Kristy Lonergan, Senior Director of the adMare Academy, AdMare BioInnovations

AbCellera

“With AbCellera’s clinical manufacturing facility nearing completion, we understand first-hand the importance of developing trainees with the specialized skills required for the biomanufacturing industry. As one of the first programs of its kind in the province, the BCBTF will play an important role in fostering talent development to support our country’s ability to respond to the health needs of Canadians.”

- Véronique Lecault, co-founder and Chief Operating Officer

Quick facts:

BC’s life sciences ranks third in Canada for GDP and revenue – after Ontario and Quebec. Jobs in life sciences grew by 23.3% compared to just 0.6% in the overall BC economy.

BC is home to the fastest growing life sciences sectors in Canada with over 2,000 companies and employing close to 20,000 people in the province.

Professional, scientific and technical services is the second-largest category of job openings in the 2023 edition of the Labour Market.

CASTL is a national skills and training organization with biomanufacturing training facilities in Prince Edward Island, Quebec and British Columbia.

CASTL is the exclusive provider of the National Institute for Bioprocess Research and Training (NIBRT)’s globally recognized licensed biomanufacturing training programs in Canada, and the fifth global partner alongside institutions in South Korea, China, United States, Senegal, and Australia.

The BCBTF will mimic biologics production processes such as those used to manufacture monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, viral vectors and other biopharmaceutical products of cGMPs. This includes upstream, downstream and supporting equipment, including a solution and preparation area, a cell culture laboratory, bench-top and pilot-scale single-use bioreactors, chromatography and filtration systems and other equipment.

The 6,000-square-foot facility will feature state-of-the-art upstream and downstream labs, versatile flex lab space, a prep and cleaning room, a dedicated quality control area, a fully equipped classroom, a meeting room, and offices for staff.

About British Columbia Institute of Technology

Celebrating its 60th anniversary in 2024, the British Columbia Institute of Technology (BCIT) delivers flexible, relevant, and future-proof education that prepares learners to lead innovation in their workplaces and communities. BCIT is one of BC’s largest post-secondary institutes with five campuses, 300+ programs, and over 45,000 students enrolled each year. The Institute has a unique mandate to connect education, industry, and government in building an agile workforce.

About CASTL

The Canadian Alliance for Skills and Training in Life Sciences (CASTL) is a national skills and training organization formed to address the talent needs of the Canadian life sciences sector. Specializing in biopharmaceutical manufacturing, CASTL delivers on the economic and sectoral demand for individuals who have the technical skills to enter, thrive and meet the needs of the fast-growing Canadian biomanufacturing industry. With multiple GMP-simulated biomanufacturing training facilities in Charlottetown, PE, Montreal, QC, and now in Vancouver, BC, CASTL provides industry informed practical hands-on training, theoretical knowledge and e-learning.

CASTL is the exclusive provider of the National Institute for Bioprocessing Research and Training (NIBRT) licensed training programs in Canada and part of a global network of biomanufacturing training institutions. Based in Ireland, NIBRT develops and delivers state-of-the-art training and education programs for the world’s leading biopharmaceutical manufacturing companies and partner academic institutions. CASTL is supported by National Lead Partner adMare BioInnovations and its adMare Academy. www.castlcanada.ca