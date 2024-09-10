BIOQuébec and BioNJ Establish Strategic Partnership to Foster Growth in Life Sciences

LAVAL, Québec--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BIOQuébec, BioNJ, and Choose New Jersey are pleased to announce a new Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that aims to enhance cooperation and collaboration between the life sciences sectors in Québec and New Jersey, signed during Choose New Jersey’s Governor-led economic mission in Canada. This strategic partnership will create opportunities for members of both organizations to access new resources, connect with international markets, and participate in events designed to drive innovation and growth in the biopharma and biotech industries.

“New Jersey is the home of innovation with a thriving life sciences sector reaching new heights through collaboration with industry partners abroad,” said Governor Murphy. “The partnership between BIOQuébec and BioNJ is a step forward in delivering crucial results to advance research and development, education, and overall growth by fighting for patients’ interests in New Jersey and beyond.”

David Brulotte, Québec Delegate General in New York and the Mid-Atlantic, adds: “As an ever increasingly important sector to both our economies, we are thrilled to see Québec and New Jersey solidify their relationship in the life sciences with the signing of this agreement. This partnership will advance the critical research and development currently underway and will foster the continued growth of an already thriving innovative regional ecosystem. As the chief representative of the Québec Government in the Mid-Atlantic, I am pleased to witness the intensification of our ties with New Jersey, a strategic partner of our province in the United States and look forward to many more collaborations to come.”

The MOU provides a framework for cooperation that includes the sharing of best practices, the promotion of bilateral events such as trade missions, and participation in joint conferences. This collaboration will enable the life sciences communities in both regions to expand their reach and impact on a global scale.

This partnership marks a significant commitment by both organizations to advance their respective sectors while creating real-world opportunities for their members. Further details on the specific events and opportunities arising from the partnership will be shared with members in the coming months.

BIOQuébec’s CEO, Benoit Larose, stated, "We are excited to partner with BioNJ through this Memorandum of Understanding. In the current global context, where the life sciences industry faces both unprecedented challenges and opportunities, it is crucial for trade associations like ours to nurture strong relationships with international partners. Such collaborations not only mitigate the risks associated with volatile supply chains for industry but also create opportunities to generate value for our members. This partnership will enrich the biotech sectors in both Québec and New Jersey through shared knowledge and initiatives, and it represents a concrete step towards expanding our industries' influence abroad."

"Across Québec, the United States, and especially here in New Jersey, numerous companies have forged longstanding and well-established strategic partnerships," remarked Debbie Hart, President & CEO of BioNJ. "Alliances, like the one between BioNJ and BIOQuébec, serve as catalysts for innovation, sparking new business ventures and fostering cutting-edge research collaborations. We are eager to bring our members together in a shared mission to elevate the life sciences sector, with the ultimate aim of accelerating the delivery of transformative medical breakthroughs to patients across the globe."

“As New Jersey’s leading business attraction organization, Choose New Jersey is proud to facilitate this powerful collaboration to bring together New Jersey and Quebec’s formidable life sciences sectors to bolster both economies,” said Wesley Mathews, President & CEO of Choose New Jersey. “This agreement creates pathways for New Jersey’s biopharma and biotech companies to scale not only their businesses, but ideas, across the globe.”

About BIOQuébec

BIOQuébec is a non-profit association entirely funded by its members. It represents over 220 companies and organizations in Québec working in the life sciences industry, particularly in the biopharmaceutical and biotechnology fields. BIOQuébec is the voice of the industry, promoting networking and economic development, and acting as a bridge between the private sector and stakeholders. For more information, visit www.bioquebec.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About BioNJ

BioNJ is the life sciences trade association for New Jersey, representing 400 research-based life sciences organizations across the healthcare ecosystem from the largest biopharmaceutical companies to early-stage start-ups for more than 30 years. Because Patients Can’t Wait®, BioNJ is dedicated to ensuring a vibrant ecosystem where Science is Supported, Companies are Created, Drugs are Developed and Patients Have Access to Lifesaving Medicines.

Recognized as a respected thought leader, an influential advocate, and as a sought-after convener of the life sciences industry, BioNJ works directly with legislative leaders to advance the life sciences industry, foster medical innovation, and ensure health equity and healthcare affordability. With innovation as the driving force behind medical breakthroughs, BioNJ’s mission is to help our Members help Patients by providing transformative resources, including access to government and industry leaders, capital and State incentives, timely educational programs, skilled talent, and a value-driven purchasing program.

BioNJ is inspired by and privileged to work with those committed to improving the lives of Patients and their families around the world. For more information, visit www.BioNJ.org.

About Choose New Jersey

Choose New Jersey is the State’s leading non-profit business attraction organization. We harness the collective power of New Jersey’s business, government, labor, and academic sectors to expand New Jersey’s economy. We work globally, using our marketing expertise, concierge business development services, deep knowledge of the state, and convening power, in collaboration with state government, to empower businesses, entrepreneurs, leaders, and innovators to make New Jersey their home.

Reporters interested in more information on the New Jersey Canada Economic mission may visit choosenj.com/CanadaMission for additional details.

