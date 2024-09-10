ChromaDex Announces Expansion of Pharmaceutical-Grade Niagen® IV and Injection Offerings to Additional Leading Wellness Clinics

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ChromaDex Corp. (NASDAQ:CDXC), the global authority on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+) research with a focus on healthy aging, is excited to announce the second wave of intravenous (IV) wellness clinics that will offer pharmaceutical-grade Niagen® (nicotinamide riboside chloride or NRC), branded Niagen+, in intravenous (IV) and injectable forms. This expansion follows the successful debut of limited quantities of Niagen IV and injections in select clinics earlier last month.

Below is the list of additional IV clinics, located in key regions across the United States, set to offer Niagen IV and injections:

1. Chicago IV Solution (Chicago, IL) 8. Pure Vitality Center (West Hollywood, 2. Fountain Life (The Colony, TX, Orlando, CA & Brentwood, CA) FL, Naples, FL, White Plains, NY) 9. Regenics (Tarzana, CA) 3. Impact Health Medical (Miami, FL) 10. TransformRX Wellness & Weight Loss 4. Integrative Rheumatology (New (Chicago, IL) Rochelle, NY) 11. Trustt Medical (Bentonville, AR) 5. Kaplan Center for Integrative Medicine 12. Vessel ATX (Cedar Park, TX) (McLean, VA) 13. VYVE Wellness (Charlotte, NC) 6. Klarity Ketamine Clinic (Las Vegas, NV, 14. Woodlands Natural Health (Tomball, Henderson, NV, Upland, CA) TX) 7. Optimal Health Associates (Oklahoma City, OK)

U.S. FDA-registered 503B outsourcing facility, Wells Pharma of Houston, will compound and distribute pharmaceutical-grade Niagen, which will be available as Niagen IV and injections exclusively to the clinics with a prescription.

“We are happy to see the continued interest and rapid adoption of Niagen+ among top wellness clinics and look forward to announcing more locations soon,” said Eric Huynh, Vice President of Business Development at ChromaDex.

ChromaDex’s flagship ingredient, Niagen, is available in oral and IV forms and clinically proven to elevate NAD+ levels, a coenzyme vital to cell health involved in cellular energy production and DNA repair. The IV and injection formulations support the rapid and efficient delivery of Niagen. Outperforming NAD+ IV in the pilot clinical study, Niagen IV offered superior tolerability, a 75% shorter infusion time, and resulted in a statistically significant 20% increase in whole blood NAD+ levels three hours post-infusion, as measured by NAD+ dried blood spot tests (MedRxiv).

Impact Health Medical, Fountain Life, The Remedy Room, and VYVE Wellness celebrate the launch of Niagen+:

Halland Chen, MD, Double Board Certified physician and Founder of Impact Health Medical, stated, “As a researcher deeply focused on NAD+ therapy and Regenerative Medicine, I am excited about the introduction of Niagen IV. This innovative product holds significant potential in the realm of healthspan and wellness optimization. By enhancing cellular repair, Niagen IV represents a groundbreaking advancement in our ability to support and enhance the body’s natural defenses. I am confident that Niagen IV will become an essential tool in the pursuit of longevity and overall health, providing patients with a more comfortable and effective option compared to traditional NAD+ infusions.”

Helen Messier, PhD, MD, Chief Medical and Science Officer at Fountain Life, commented, “At Fountain Life we are always searching for the latest evidence-based therapeutics to promote health optimization and longevity. Thus we are excited to partner with ChromaDex as we are impressed with the extensive development and research done on Niagen IV to minimize the side effects of IV NAD+ and in turn maximize the absorption.”

Mignonne C. Mary, MD, Founder and Medical Director of The Remedy Room in New Orleans said, “We have utilized NAD IV therapy for 11 years and are excited to introduce Niagen IV in partnership with ChromaDex, a cutting-edge advancement. With Niagen IV, our aim is to minimize side effects and enhance mitochondrial function in the most efficacious and efficient manner possible.” (The Remedy Room was featured in ChromaDex’s initial clinic press release).

Will Haas, MD, MBA, Medical Director at VYVE Wellness, noted, “VYVE Wellness is excited to add Niagen IV into our advanced regenerative treatment protocols. It’s a game changer for the IV nutrient therapy space! All the benefits of NAD+ and more without the severe side effects. ChromaDex has strengthened the toolbox for enhancing mitochondrial health and overall wellness.”

The inclusion of these new clinics marks another significant step in ChromaDex’s mission to make Niagen more accessible to those seeking innovative health solutions. The 14 new clinics are expected to roll out Niagen IV and injections in the coming weeks.

Consumers can visit www.niagenplus.com to sign up for product news and updates on future clinic availability and use the store locator to find a clinic offering Niagen IV and injections near you.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements related to the expansion of pharmaceutical-grade Niagen® IV and injection offerings to additional leading wellness clinics, including Chicago IV Solution, Fountain Life, Impact Health Medical, Integrative Rheumatology, Kaplan Center for Integrative Medicine, Klarity Ketamine Clinic, Optimal Health Associates, Pure Vitality Center, Regenics, The Remedy Room, TransformRX Wellness & Weight Loss, Trustt Medical, Vessel ATX, VYVE Wellness, and Woodlands Natural Health. Statements that are not a description of historical facts constitute forward-looking statements and may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "plans," "potential," "possible," "probable," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "could" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions, and include the statements regarding Niagen IV being available starting in August and nationwide thereafter; Niagen IV’s potential to reach the global intravenous hydration therapy and spa markets; the potential health benefits of Niagen IV; and the potential for Niagen IV to materially impact the overall NAD+ industry. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including unanticipated developments in and risks related to the Company’s ability to secure adequate pharmaceutical grade quantities of Niagen IV in a timely manner; the Company’s ability to obtain appropriate contracts and arrangements with U.S. FDA-registered 503B outsourcing facilities required to distribute Niagen IV to IV clinics; the Company’s ability to remain on the U.S. FDA Bulk Drug Substances Nominated for Use in Compounding Under Section 503B of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act Category 1 list; the Company’s ability to maintain and enforce the Company’s existing intellectual property and obtain new patents related to Niagen IV; the Company’s ability to maintain sales, marketing and distribution capabilities; changing consumer perceptions of the Company’s products; the Company’s reliance on a single or limited number of third-party suppliers; and the risks and uncertainties associated with the Company’s business and financial condition. More detailed information about ChromaDex and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in ChromaDex's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, ChromaDex's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted by ChromaDex to the SEC, copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and actual results may differ materially from those suggested by these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and ChromaDex undertakes no obligation to revise or update this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

About ChromaDex:

ChromaDex Corp. (NASDAQ:CDXC) is the global authority on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+), with a focus on the science of healthy aging. The ChromaDex team, comprised of world-renowned scientists, works with independent investigators from esteemed universities and research institutions around the globe to uncover the full potential of NAD+. A vital coenzyme found in every cell of the human body, NAD+ declines with age and exposure to other everyday stressors. NAD+ depletion is a contributor to age-related changes in health and vitality. Setting the benchmark as the gold standard in scientific rigor and quality in the dietary supplement space, ChromaDex is the innovator behind its clinically proven flagship ingredient, Niagen® (patented nicotinamide riboside, or NR). Clinically proven to increase NAD+ levels, Niagen is the most efficient and superior-quality NAD+ booster helping people transform the way they age.

Food-grade Niagen is manufactured by ChromaDex and is available in the consumer dietary supplement Tru Niagen®, the number one healthy-aging oral NAD+ supplement in the United States* (available at www.truniagen.com). Pharmaceutical-grade Niagen will be available through FDA-registered 503B outsourcing facilities and will be administered at clinics pursuant to a valid prescription (www.niagenplus.com).

ChromaDex’s robust patent portfolio protects NR and other NAD+ precursors. ChromaDex maintains a website at www.chromadex.com, to which ChromaDex regularly publishes copies of its press releases, news, and financial information.

*Based on the top-selling dietary supplement brands by revenue per the largest U.S. e-commerce marketplace (as of 3/1/2023-2/29/2024).