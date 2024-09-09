ChromaDex Celebrates 25 Years of Innovation and Pioneering NAD+ Research for Healthy Aging Solutions

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ChromaDex Corp. (NASDAQ:CDXC), the global authority on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+) research with a focus on healthy aging, proudly announces its 25th anniversary. For a quarter of a century, ChromaDex has been at the forefront of analytical chemistry and scientific innovation, dedicated to unlocking the full potential of NAD+ to promote healthy aging and enhance the quality of life for people around the world.

A Legacy of Innovation and Leadership

Founded in 1999, ChromaDex’s journey began in the analytical testing space and supplying reference standard materials to researchers and other companies. ChromaDex then transitioned its business to developing and selling proprietary ingredients in the food and dietary supplement space.

In 2004, Dr. Charles Brenner discovered the breakthrough that illuminated the process by which nicotinamide riboside (NR) increases cellular NAD+ levels. ChromaDex licensed the patents behind Dr. Brenner’s research in 2012, making this revolutionary science accessible worldwide. A year later, the company launched Niagen®, the world’s first patented form of NR and the most efficient, high-quality NAD+ precursor available.

Niagen has since become both the cornerstone for independent preclinical and clinical NAD+ research and the hero ingredient in the company’s dietary supplement line, available to consumers under the brand Tru Niagen. Today, Tru Niagen is the number one NAD+ supplement for healthy aging in the U.S., with over 8 million bottles sold⤉.

Just this year, ChromaDex marked yet another milestone as it unveiled the first-of-its-kind pharmaceutical grade Niagen (patented nicotinamide riboside chloride or NRCl), branded Niagen+™. Available as Niagen IV and injections exclusively at clinics with a prescription, Niagen IV represents a significant advancement in intravenous therapy.

Rob Fried, CEO of ChromaDex and Founder of Tru Niagen, commented, "Frank Jaksch founded ChromaDex as a reference standards business, a legacy that proudly endures today, reminding us that performing at the highest scientific and professional standard is in our DNA. We believe ChromaDex remains the gold standard in quality, efficacy, safety, and ethical business practices.”

The Gold Standard in Scientific Excellence and Quality

Over the past 25 years, ChromaDex has established itself as the gold standard in scientific rigor and quality. With more than 275 research agreements globally, 175+ peer-reviewed publications, and over 30 human clinical studies featuring Niagen, the ChromaDex External Research Program (CERP™) has been instrumental in advancing the scientific understanding of NAD+ and its role in age-related health conditions.

CERP, which celebrated its 10th anniversary just last year, has been a driving force behind this success, fostering collaborations with over 200 institutions, including the Mayo Clinic, the National Institute on Aging, and Harvard University. This program has generated over $100 million in third-party research for age and non-age-related conditions, such as inflammation, Ataxia Telangiectasia, Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease, and heart disease.

The company’s robust patent portfolio now includes over 90 patents related to NAD+ precursors, including NR, NRH, NAR, and NMNH.

Dedicated to Healthy Aging for All

Forward Looking Statements:

