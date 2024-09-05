Semtech Expands Canadian Distribution Footprint with GetWireless

CAMARILLO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a high-performance semiconductor, IoT systems, and cloud connectivity service provider, today announced expansion of its distribution footprint in Canada with GetWireless, a leading value-added distributor of cellular solutions that connect the Internet of Things (IoT).

“ GetWireless welcomes the opportunity to continue growing with Semtech, formerly known as Sierra Wireless, and bring their IoT solutions and portfolio to Canadian carriers and resellers. With GetWireless being part of a growing distribution platform that includes Alliance Corporation and Tessco Technologies, this is a natural expansion opportunity for us and a key priority for our vendors,” said Brian Taney, CEO of GetWireless.

“ We are excited to announce that GetWireless is now fully authorized to offer Semtech’s IoT connectivity, modules, and router solutions in Canada. Semtech, formerly known as Sierra Wireless, has a distinguished track record of delivering rugged, reliable, and secure solutions for mission-critical applications. With over 20 years of successful partnership in the US between Semtech and GetWireless, we are eager to extend this collaboration into the Canadian market. Together, we look forward to driving data-driven transformation with our cutting-edge and secure technology solutions,” said Hieu Duong, head of global channel sales at Semtech.

About GetWireless

Established in 2001 and based in Minneapolis, GetWireless is a leading value-added distributor of cellular solutions that connect the Internet of Things. By supporting a strong portfolio of embedded modules, end-device modems, intelligent gateways, and cellular boosters, GetWireless is able to supply the most advantageous cellular solution for each new IoT application.

Alliance US Holding, LP owns Alliance Corporation, GetWireless, TESSCO Technologies, and DiscountCell and is owned by entities affiliated with Lee Equity Partners and Twin Point Capital.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC) is a high-performance semiconductor, IoT systems, and cloud connectivity service provider dedicated to delivering high-quality technology solutions that enable a smarter, more connected, and sustainable planet. Our global teams are committed to empowering solution architects and application developers to develop breakthrough products for the infrastructure, industrial and consumer markets. To learn more about Semtech technology, visit us at Semtech.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X.

