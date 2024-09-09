Zayo Teams Up With RingCentral to Modernize the Way Businesses Communicate

BELMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zayo, a leading communications infrastructure provider, and RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG), a leading global provider of trusted AI communications for businesses of all sizes, today announced a strategic relationship to launch a new offering, Zayo UC+ with RingCentral. Designed to boost workforce productivity and elevate customer experiences, the solution enables enterprises with secure, AI-powered cloud communications and contact center capabilities.

The latest addition to Zayo’s managed communication portfolio, Zayo UC+ with RingCentral will deliver a comprehensive, cloud-based UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service) solution that integrates voice, video, chat, SMS, fax, and contact center services into a single, easy-to-manage platform. The offering combines Zayo’s robust network infrastructure, integration planning, and engineering expertise with RingCentral’s native, AI-powered, and secure RingEX™ and RingCX™ solutions.

“Zayo has been a trusted managed services expert for 20+ years, helping organizations of all sizes thrive. In today’s world, where work environments are more complex and distributed, organizations need smart, scalable, and customizable solutions to keep up,” said Michael McKerley, SVP of Managed Services at Zayo. “Bringing RingCentral into Zayo’s lineup means our customers will have access to the best communications solutions from RingCentral, all supported by Zayo’s robust network and our expertise in implementation and management—ensuring everything works seamlessly.”

Key benefits of Zayo UC+ with RingCentral will include:

Actionable AI-Powered Capabilities: Complemented by Zayo’s robust network infrastructure, new AI features across phone calls, SMS, meetings, and messaging will provide real-time insights and foster intelligent interactions, improving communication efficiency and workforce productivity.

Customizable Workflows: Leveraging Zayo’s largest independent network, Zayo UC+ with RingCentral delivers low-latency connectivity to support communications functions across all channels. This ensures a seamless pathway for integrating communication workflows into business applications, including Salesforce, Microsoft, Google, and Zendesk, enabling effortless workstreams for increased efficiency.

Exceptional Customer Experiences: Zayo delivers an outstanding customer experience by providing a comprehensive networking solution from Internet to cloud to voice, all backed by a single end-to-end service agreement. With over two decades of expertise in designing and delivering managed services solutions, Zayo’s team of dedicated experts ensures a seamless experience from design to deployment and ongoing management. By adding RingCX to the portfolio, Zayo is enabling its customers to also deliver exceptional customer experiences across more than 20 digital channels with AI-powered capabilities, including AI summaries and post-call transcriptions.

“RingCentral is proud to partner with Zayo to bring our cutting-edge innovations with RingEX and RingCX to their customers across the United States and Canada,” said Sandra Krief, SVP, Global Service Providers at RingCentral. “With Zayo’s strong history of growth and excellence in key industries, we are delivering reliable communication transformations to businesses who need the purpose-built tools to maximize business efficiency while maintaining enterprise-grade levels of security.”

For more information, please visit https://www.zayo.com/services/voice-collaboration/zayo-uc/.

About RingCentral

RingCentral is a leading provider of trusted AI communications, contact center, revenue intelligence, video and hybrid event solutions. RingCentral empowers businesses with conversation intelligence and unlocks rich customer and employee interactions to provide insights and improved business outcomes. With decades of expertise in reliable and secure cloud communications, RingCentral has earned the trust of hundreds of thousands of customers and millions of users worldwide. Visit ringcentral.com to learn more.

©2024 RingCentral, Inc. All rights reserved. RingCentral, RingEX, RingCX, and the RingCentral logo are trademarks of RingCentral, Inc.

About Zayo

For more than 17 years, Zayo has empowered some of the world’s largest and most innovative companies to connect what’s next for their business. The Zayo group of companies connects 400 global markets with future-ready networks that span over 18 million fiber miles and 145,000 route miles. Zayo’s tailored connectivity solutions and managed services enable carriers, cloud providers, data centers, schools, and enterprises to deliver exceptional experiences, from core to cloud to edge. Discover how Zayo connects what’s next at www.zayo.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.