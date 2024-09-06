Generational Group Advises Extreme Graphics in its sale to an Independent Buyer, Spencer Evans

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Generational Group, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisory firm for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of its client, Extreme Graphics, in its sale to an Independent Buyer, Spencer Evans. The acquisition closed August 22, 2024.

Extreme Graphics, based in Lake Hamilton, Florida, is a premier provider of high-quality printing and signage solutions, renowned for its innovative and impactful visual communications for businesses of all sizes. Specializing in custom signs, vehicle wraps, banners, and promotional products, the company leverages state-of-the-art technology and expert craftsmanship to deliver tailored solutions that meet clients' unique needs and objectives. With a strong emphasis on personalized service, Extreme Graphics has built a solid reputation over its 27-year history for reliability, creativity, and effective visual branding. The company is dedicated to fostering positive relationships with employees, clients, and vendors. Extreme Graphics remains committed to delivering exceptional service and building lasting partnerships within the business community.

Spencer Evans, an independent buyer from Bellefonte, Pennsylvania, is embarking on his first business venture following a successful tenure at Penn State University.

Generational Group Executive Managing Director of M&A – Eastern Region, David Fergusson, and his team, led by Generational Affiliate, Alan Steinberg, with the support of Vice President, M&A, Emil Nirkis, closed the deal. Senior Managing Director, Bill Kushnir, established the initial relationship with Extreme Graphics.

Ryan Binkley, CEO of Generational Group, added, "We are thrilled to have played a key role in this successful transaction, which represents a significant milestone for both parties involved. We look forward to continuing to support our clients as they achieve their business goals and drive growth in their respective industries."

