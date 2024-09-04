Viz.ai and Cleerly Partner on Heart Disease Evaluation Using Artificial Intelligence

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Viz.ai, the leader in AI-powered disease detection and intelligent care coordination, and Cleerly, the company working to create a new standard of care for the diagnosis of heart disease, today announced a partnership to bring Cleerly into the Viz.ai One platform to improve and expedite the coordination of care for patients with heart disease, the leading cause of death worldwide.

Cleerly has pioneered the development of several leading FDA-approved softwares that use coronary computed tomography angiography (CCTA) images with advanced AI algorithms to detect ischemia and stenosis, and identify, quantify, and categorize plaque. The Viz.ai One platform continues to expand its suite of AI-powered capabilities for cardiology, including advanced features such as electrocardiogram (ECG) AI, echocardiogram (echo) AI, chest CT visualization and AI, team activation and HIPAA-compliant communication.

“I am especially excited about the potential of this partnership between Viz.ai and Cleerly to transform the earlier management of patients with heart disease. AI-powered automated detection of heart disease-associated ischemia will streamline diagnosis and facilitate timely specialist referrals, ultimately enhancing access to life-saving treatments and improving patient outcomes,” said Jonathan Aliota, MD, FACC, Interventional Cardiologist at Kelsey-Seybold Clinic.

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Viz.ai as we both strive to expand access to life-saving treatments in support of the best possible patient care,” stated James K. Min, MD, Founder and CEO of Cleerly. “Through this collaboration, our advanced cardiovascular diagnostic tools will seamlessly integrate into existing Viz.ai workflows, empowering clinicians with comprehensive analyses. This partnership marks a significant step forward in our mission to revolutionize heart disease diagnostics and treatment, improving the detection of actionable heart health issues and transforming the landscape of cardiovascular care.”

Cleerly software is an AI-enabled digital care platform to support physicians to precisely identify, define, and prevent heart disease by analyzing non-invasive CCTA images. Cleerly supports precision diagnostics through sub-millimeter quantification and characterization of atherosclerosis, or plaque build-up in the heart arteries, so that healthcare professionals can provide personalized treatment plans for patients across the care continuum. The Viz.ai One platform, used by clinicians in over 1,600 hospitals, paired with Cleerly’s technology will help detect suspected coronary artery disease earlier and get patients to the right treatment.

“This partnership exemplifies our continued commitment to collaborating with industry leading companies, ensuring quick access to important patient data, and ultimately improving clinical impact with Viz.ai One,” said Chris Mansi, MD, CEO and co-founder at Viz.ai. “We are proud to partner with Cleerly to enhance our comprehensive AI platform, tailoring it to cardiovascular needs, enabling cardiologists and care teams to deliver optimal care to more patients most efficiently.”

About Viz.ai, Inc.

Viz.ai is the pioneer in the use of AI algorithms and machine learning to increase the speed of diagnosis and care across 1,700 hospitals and health systems in the U.S. and Europe. The AI-powered Viz.ai OneTM is an intelligent care coordination solution that identifies more patients with a suspected disease, informs critical decisions at the point of care, and optimizes care pathways and helps improve outcomes. Backed by real-world clinical evidence, Viz.ai One delivers significant value to patients, providers, and pharmaceutical and medical device companies. For more information visit viz.ai.

About Cleerly®

Cleerly is the company on a mission to eliminate heart attacks by creating a new standard of care for heart disease. Through its FDA-cleared solutions driven by artificial intelligence, Cleerly supports comprehensive phenotyping of coronary artery disease, as determined from advanced non-invasive CT imaging. Cleerly’s approach is grounded in science, based on millions of images from over 40,000 patients. Led by a world-class clinical and technical team, Cleerly enhances health literacy for each and every stakeholder in the coronary care pathway. For more information, please visit: www.cleerlyhealth.com.