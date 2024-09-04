Former Charger LB Shawne Merriman and Lights Out Sports TV Presents “The Ultimate Fan Zone,” a Premier Pre-Game Tailgate Experience at SoFi Stadium, a Live Streaming Show Not to Be Missed

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Get ready to dive into the heart of football fans at SoFi Stadium with "The Ultimate Fan Zone," an exhilarating 60-minute live pre-game streaming show before kickoff designed to enhance the game day experience. Produced by Former Chargers LB Shawne Merriman, CEO of Lights Out Sports TV, this must-watch event promises to electrify fans before every game.

Broadcasting live from the most exciting tailgate, "The Ultimate Fan Zone" is where former NFL legends meet the best fans on the planet, creating an unforgettable game-day atmosphere. Join us as we engage with fans through exciting segments that include:

- **Explore Decked-Out Trailers:** Gain exclusive access to the most extravagant and creative tailgate setups from dedicated football fans and supporters.

- **Challenge the Crowd:** Watch NFL greats take on enthusiastic fans in popular tailgate games like cornhole and more.

- **Discover the Best Tailgate Chefs:** We’ll scout the parking lot for the ultimate game-day culinary creations, showcasing the talents of our fans.

"The Ultimate Fan Zone" is not just a show; it’s the go-to destination for the most authentic and thrilling tailgate experience, bringing all the energy of game day straight to your screen.

**Airing Schedule:**

- Sun. Sept. 8: RAIDERS at 11:05 AM

- Sun. Sept. 29: CHIEFS at 11:25 AM

- Sun. Oct. 27: SAINTS at 11:05 AM

- Sun. Nov. 10: TITANS at 11:05 AM

- Sun. Nov. 17: BENGALS at 11:25 PM

- Mon. Nov. 25: RAVENS at 3:15 PM

- Sun. Dec. 15: BUCCANEERS at 11:25 PM

- Sun. Dec. 22: BRONCOS at 11:05 PM

"The Ultimate Fan Zone" will be broadcast live on the Lights Out channels and will be available for streaming on Roku, AppleTV, GoogleTV, FireTV, LG, Samsung, and Vizio.

Lights Out Sports TV is set to revolutionize the way sports fans consume content, providing an all-in-one platform for all their favorite sports. With a user-friendly interface and diverse content, Lights Out Sports TV is built to become the go-to destination for sports lovers everywhere. Fans can start streaming their favorite sports content now across all major CTV platforms.

For more information on Lights Out Sports TV and to download the app, visit (http://www.lightsoutsportstv.com).