Dallas Mavericks and TEGNA Announce New Multi-Year Broadcast Rights Agreement

DALLAS and TYSONS, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Dallas Mavericks today announced a new multi-year broadcast rights agreement with TEGNA (NYSE: TGNA) to bring all Mavericks games not exclusively televised nationally to approximately 10 million people in Texas, for free over-the-air, nearly tripling the current number of households the Mavericks can reach across the state.

Starting with the Mavs vs. Suns game on Oct. 26, TEGNA station KMPX Dallas-Ft. Worth (Ch. 29) will broadcast all games not exclusively televised nationally – 70 or more in the first season – for free over-the-air, with 15 or more games simulcast on WFAA Dallas-Ft. Worth (Ch. 8). The games will also be broadcast on TEGNA stations in Waco (KCEN and KAGS), Tyler (KYTX), Midland-Odessa (KWES), Abilene (KXVA), and San Angelo (KIDY).

WFAA becomes the official local broadcast partner of the Dallas Mavericks and will regularly take fans behind the scenes with extensive Mavericks coverage from lead sports anchor Joe Trahan. WFAA and TEGNA will lead local and regional advertising and sponsorship sales for all local games, and TEGNA will work with partner broadcast companies to announce additional Texas markets in the coming days.

“We are looking forward to giving Dallas Mavericks fans every opportunity possible to watch our exciting team build on the momentum of its incredible run to the NBA Finals last season,” said Patrick Dumont, governor of the Mavericks. “Our new agreement with TEGNA helps meaningfully deliver on that goal by broadcasting more games to more local homes than in any period in franchise history. Through our new partnership with TEGNA and our expanded relationship with WFAA, more Mavs fans than ever before will be able to watch the team they love.”

“We are excited to tip off the new season by bringing our games to more MFFLs across Texas,” said Dallas Mavericks CEO Cynt Marshall. “It was a pleasure working with TEGNA last season to deliver additional viewing experiences for ten games. Building on the overwhelmingly positive feedback received, we look forward to providing millions more Mavs fans access to watch our games throughout the entire season. Stay tuned and let’s go Mavs!”

“This is an incredible day for Mavs fans and our partners across Texas, and we are grateful to the Mavericks organization for their partnership and trust,” said Brad Ramsey, senior vice president, media operations, TEGNA. “Mavericks fans, our audience, and our advertising partners had an unbelievable reaction to the 10 games we made available last season, and we are thrilled to build off of that momentum and make every game, home or away, available to more fans, in more homes.”

“Our team is passionate about giving our audience great local stories, and this further cements WFAA as the go-to place for live, local sports,” said Carolyn Mungo, vice president and station manager, WFAA. “Our team could not be more excited to help take the Mavericks viewership to new heights.”

Details on how to watch games by market can be found at mavs.com/broadcast. The Spanish-language content currently airing on Ch. 29 will be relocated to a different channel prior to the start of the Mavericks regular season, and KMPX will become a locally-programmed independent station, already owned and operated by TEGNA. Details on Ch. 29 will be communicated to fans and viewers ahead of the start of the season, including where to watch Ch. 29 by provider. Fans can visit wfaa.com/mavs for information on how to purchase or set up an over-the-air antenna to watch games free over-the-air.

The Dallas Mavericks are a first-class global sports and entertainment organization providing memorable experiences for fans worldwide. The Mavs compete in the National Basketball Association as a member of the Western Conference and play at American Airlines Center under the direction of Coach Jason Kidd, General Manager Nico Harrison, CEO Cynt Marshall and Governor Patrick Dumont. Since the inaugural season in 1980-81, the Mavs have won five division titles, three conference championships and one NBA championship in 2011. In addition to on-court success, the Mavs are committed to making a difference in North Texas through community programs and the Mavs Foundation. For more information on Dallas Mavericks players, staff, stats and tickets, visit mavs.com.

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers innovative marketing solutions. With 64 television stations in 51 U.S. markets, TEGNA is the largest owner of top 4 network affiliates in the top 25 markets among independent station groups, reaching approximately 39 percent of all television households nationwide. TEGNA also owns leading multicast networks True Crime Network and Quest. TEGNA offers innovative solutions to help businesses reach consumers across television, digital and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including Premion, TEGNA’s OTT advertising service. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com.