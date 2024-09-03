SATIM Becomes a Capella Space Certified Analytics Partner to Accelerate Automatic Object Detection and Classification in SAR Imagery

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Capella Space Corp., a leading provider of high-resolution synthetic aperture radar (SAR) imagery, today announced that SATIM, a global leader in automatic object detection and classification software, has become the latest Capella Space (Capella) Certified Analytics Partner. Through this collaboration, SATIM is leveraging Capella’s extensive imagery archive to expand its advanced analytics capabilities and enhanced actionable intelligence.

“ Partners like SATIM are critical to defining the future of the geospatial industry and amplifying intelligence across a variety of use cases,” said Frank Backes, CEO of Capella Space. “ We are pushing the boundaries of what is possible by providing more SAR applications and empowering customers to achieve new heights.”

Capella makes it easy for Certified Analytics Partners to quickly identify state-of-the-art AI technology that can be efficiently deployed to a wide range of defense and commercial customers across a variety of use cases.

SATIM's OREC AI solution, utilizing Capella’s SAR data, offers precise detection and classification of vessels, aircraft, and ground targets in overhead SAR images. From colossal container ships to smaller boats, OREC excels in identifying vessels with high accuracy and precision, ensuring reliable performance across diverse maritime environments. SATIM leverages Capella’s imagery to train and validate AI models under various conditions, optimizing their ability to meet customer needs across multiple industries.

Creating More Options and Advanced Capabilities for Customers

As a Certified Analytics Partner, SATIM has long-term access to Capella’s extensive imagery archive, which it uses to continuously refine and expand OREC capabilities. This ongoing collaboration between SATIM and Capella through Capella’s Analytics Partner Program is pushing the boundaries of what is possible in SAR technology, providing customers with market-leading solutions.

" At SATIM, we’re dedicated to continuously enhancing our AI models, ensuring they deliver exceptional precision, speed and reliability in object detection and classification. Our strong partnership with Capella Space has been remarkable over the years, and we’re excited to take it to a new level," said Jacek Strzelczyk, CEO of SATIM.

About SATIM:

SATIM specializes in AI-based software solutions for object detection, classification, and identification using Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellite imagery. Established in 2012, SATIM has developed world-leading software capable of near real-time classification of vessels, aircraft and vehicles across various environments.

About Capella Space:

Capella Space is a U.S. space tech company pioneering Earth observation with its constellation of SAR satellites, delivering the highest quality and resolution SAR imagery available today. Capella provides timely and reliable insights to support decisions in defense, intelligence, and various commercial sectors.