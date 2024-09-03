Airtasker Turbocharges U.S. Expansion with $9.75 Million Strategic Media Partnerships with iHeartMedia and TelevisaUnivision

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Airtasker (ASX: ART), the global marketplace for local services, today announced strategic media partnerships with leading U.S. media giants iHeartMedia (iHeart) and TelevisaUnivision (TelevisaUnivision). These strategic alliances mark a significant milestone in Airtasker’s U.S. expansion, designed to accelerate growth and amplify brand recognition across the country.

Partnership with TelevisaUnivision: Airtasker USA will leverage TelevisaUnivision's extensive linear and digital broadcast services to reach a diverse and engaged Spanish-speaking audience. In return, TelevisaUnivision will receive a minority equity stake in Airtasker USA, reflecting its confidence in Airtasker’s U.S. mission in the U.S. market.

Partnership with iHeartMedia: Airtasker USA has also partnered with iHeartMedia to harness its extensive audio advertising network. This collaboration will allow Airtasker to tap into iHeart’s broad reach across broadcast radio, digital platforms, and podcasts, connecting with a wide spectrum of American audiences.

These media partnerships build on Airtasker’s successful international growth strategy, which has driven significant success in Australia and the UK. In Australia, a similar media partnership with one of Australia’s most prominent media companies, Seven West Media, resulted in over 60% brand awareness and 20x revenue growth, with a 5x return on investment. The U.S. collaborations with iHeart and TelevisaUnivision are poised to replicate this success.

“We’re excited to build on our global media partnership strategy by joining forces with two of America’s leading media companies—iHeart and TelevisaUnivision—to scale Airtasker in the U.S.,” said Tim Fung, Founder & CEO of Airtasker. “With a mission to empower people to realize the full value of their skills, we believe the U.S. offers enormous opportunities, and we can’t wait to get started!”

TelevisaUnivision: As the world’s leading Spanish-language content and media company, TelevisaUnivision provides Airtasker with the opportunity to engage with the vibrant and rapidly expanding Hispanic demographic. This audience is increasingly influential in shaping cultural and economic trends in the U.S., making it a key target for Airtasker’s services as National Hispanic Heritage Month approaches on September 15. With market-leading broadcast networks including Univision, and a portfolio of 38 cable networks, and 35 radio stations in major U.S. Hispanic markets and the Uforia digital platform, Univision's extensive reach is unparalleled. Additionally, its streaming service, ViX, boasts over 50 million global monthly active users on the free tier. Airtasker will have opportunities to integrate its brand across leading content properties, including Premios Lo Nuestro, the long-running U.S. morning show Despierta America, and digital platforms reaching over 100 million daily users.

“We are thrilled to partner with Airtasker to support their rapid U.S. expansion,” said Rodrigo Lascurain, Investment Principal at TelevisaUnivision. “By leveraging our diverse media assets, we will help Airtasker connect with the U.S. Hispanic community—the nation’s fastest-growing demographic.”

iHeartMedia: America’s No. 1 audio company, offers Airtasker a platform to reach a broad and diverse audience through its vast network of 860 radio stations and dominance in the podcasting space. With 276 million monthly audio listeners across its stations, podcasts, and digital platforms, iHeart connects with 9 out of 10 Americans every month. This extensive reach, combined with iHeart's ability to target specific demographics and interests, ensures that Airtasker can engage with potential customers nationwide, whether through local radio spots, popular podcasts, or targeted campaigns. This partnership will allow Airtasker to connect with millions of Americans in meaningful ways.

“We’re excited to partner with Airtasker and use iHeart’s vast reach to bring this proven model and service to listeners nationwide,” said Joe Robinson, President of Corporate Development and Ventures for iHeartMedia.

As Airtasker accelerates its U.S. growth through these strategic partnerships, it will enable more Americans to connect with local Taskers for help with everyday tasks. Whether it's home repairs, pet care, or event planning, Airtasker’s community-driven platform is becoming increasingly vital as financial pressures rise. With over a quarter of U.S. adults lacking savings and nearly 60% feeling uneasy about their financial security, the demand for affordable and convenient services is growing. Airtasker not only helps people get things done but also enables others to realize the full potential of their skills, fostering a community where everyone can contribute and benefit.

About Airtasker

Airtasker Limited (ASX: ART) is Australia’s leading online marketplace for local services, connecting people and businesses who need work done with people who want to work. With a mission to empower people to realize the full value of their skills, Airtasker aims to have a positive impact on the future of work by creating truly flexible opportunities to work and earn income. Since launching in 2012, Airtasker has put more than $600 million into the pockets of workers (payments made after all fee revenue is deducted) and served more than 1.3 million unique paying customers across the world. For more information, visit: investor.airtasker.com.

About TelevisaUnivision

TelevisaUnivision is the world’s leading Spanish-language media company. Powered by the largest library of owned Spanish-language content and a prolific production capability, TelevisaUnivision is the top producer of original content in Spanish across news, sports and entertainment verticals. This original content powers all of TelevisaUnivision’s platforms, which include market-leading broadcast networks Univision, Las Estrellas, Canal 5 and UniMas, and a portfolio of 38 cable networks, which include TUDN, Galavision, Distrito Comedia and TL Novelas. The Company also operates the leading Mexican movie studio, Videocine, and owns and operates the largest Spanish-language audio platform in the U.S. across 35 terrestrial stations and the Uforia digital platform. TelevisaUnivision is also the owner of ViX, the largest Spanish-language streaming platform in the world. For more information, please visit televisaunivision.com.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc. [Nasdaq: IHRT] is the leading audio media company in America, reaching over 90% of Americans every month. iHeart’s broadcast radio assets alone have more consumer reach in the U.S. than any other media outlet; twice the reach of the next largest broadcast radio company; and over four times the ad-enabled reach of the largest digital only audio service. iHeart is the largest podcast publisher according to Podtrac, with more downloads than the next two podcast publishers combined and has the number one social footprint among audio players, with seven times more followers than the next audio media brand, and the only fully integrated audio ad tech solution across broadcast, streaming and podcasts. The company continues to leverage its strong audience connection and unparalleled consumer reach to build new platforms, products and services.