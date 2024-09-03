Renasant Convention Center Unveils 100-Foot Wall of Art by Patients of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ahead of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in September, the Renasant Convention Center unveiled on Wednesday, Aug. 28 a new series of art pieces by 12 patients from St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®.

The artwork appears on a wall measuring more than 100 feet wide on the Renasant’s second floor. Its creations portray a vibrant mix of the city’s landmarks, the nurturing environment of St. Jude and the realities of living with cancer and other life-threatening diseases. The wall also features information about St. Jude and its impact on the community.

“St. Jude is proud to call Memphis its hometown and this new patient art wall illustrates that close connection so beautifully,” said Richard C. Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. “At St. Jude we believe every child deserves to live their best life and celebrate every moment. We have found that art helps patients express their feelings in ways words cannot and are grateful for this opportunity to share some of these stories with visitors to the Renasant Convention Center.”

An average of 400,000 people pass through the Renasant Convention Center each year. Some of those visitors may recall an earlier, separate set of St. Jude patient artwork on the second floor, showcased at the 2022 St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend Expo.

“Our team is honored to have the incredibly dedicated professionals from ALSAC and St. Jude in our community. And we are sincerely fortunate to host many of their trainings, fundraising events and meetings that further the mission of defeating childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases,” said Dean Dennis, Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Renasant Convention Center. “We have developed a tremendous partnership that has now led to a brilliant mural in our venue showcasing the talents and strengths of the people of St. Jude. The world has witnessed the remarkable achievements of the St. Jude mission and we are so proud to help highlight that work at the Renasant Convention Center.”

In addition to the Renasant, St. Jude patient art can be found in public spaces such as the Memphis Zoo, which features a St. Jude “Artists and Animals” exhibit.

For more information about St. Jude or the patient art program, visit stjude.org. To purchase merchandise featuring patient art, visit the St. Jude Gift Shop.

About St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. When St. Jude opened in 1962, childhood cancer was largely considered incurable. Since then, St. Jude has helped push the overall survival rate from 20% to more than 80%, and it won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude shares the breakthroughs it makes to help doctors and researchers at local hospitals and cancer centers around the world improve the quality of treatment and care for even more children. Because of generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live.