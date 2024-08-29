CUPE: Picket Lines Going up on Western University Move-In Day

LONDON, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A strike by caretaking, landscape service and trades workers at Western University is likely to disrupt move-in day at Western University, after management broke off contract talks on Wednesday, ahead of a deadline at midnight tonight.

“We remain ready to negotiate, but the employer has dug in their heels and left the table. Unless they return with a serious offer before midnight, we will have no choice but to be on the picket lines on Friday morning,” said Chris Yates, vice-president of CUPE 2361 and an electrician.

The workers have been without a contract since June 30.

Western university has a staffing crisis resulting from low wages and high workloads that is causing a deterioration in the quality of campus facilities. Enrolment on campus has gone up by 5000 since the pandemic, but staffing levels have not kept pace.

“Students, faculty and researchers all notice these things. We used to clean residence rooms every couple of weeks, now it’s just twice a semester and believe me, we see the difference. In buildings, toilets often aren’t working, outdoor recreational spaces are overgrown,” said Alan Grainger, a union steward and lead caretaker. “The university’s response has been disrespectful to the entire campus community.”

Picket lines will form at 7:00 Friday morning at campus entrances.

Campus and community leaders will join workers and students for a rally in support of CUPE 2361 members at noon on Saturday at the Western University main gate at Richmond and University.

The rally will include members and leaders from LiUNA 1059, CUPE Ontario, CUPE’s Ontario University Workers Coordinating Committee, the Ontario Confederation of University Faculty Associations, CUPE 2692 (Western food service workers), the University of Western Ontario Staff Association, the London District Labour Council, PSAC Local 610 (Western graduate students and postdoctoral associates).