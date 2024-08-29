Atlanta Community Food Bank Calls on Public to Join Together to End Hunger During Hunger Action Month® in September

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--September is Hunger Action Month®, and the Atlanta Community Food Bank, one of the largest food banks in the country, is joining Feeding America to encourage Americans everywhere to help end hunger together. During the month-long campaign, the Food Bank will raise awareness and inspire action in the greater Atlanta area. Every action counts, whether it’s donating, advocating, volunteering, or spreading the word online.

“This year marks the 45th anniversary of the Atlanta Community Food Bank, a milestone that allows us to celebrate the tireless efforts of our team, donors, and volunteers in advancing our mission to end hunger,” said Kyle Waide, President & CEO of the Atlanta Community Food Bank. “We are proud to take part in Hunger Action Month and join food banks across the country as we work with our local partners to highlight the increasing need in our communities.”

Throughout the month, all donations to the Food Bank will be matched up to $60,000, thanks to a group of generous donors.

On September 10, Hunger Action Day, the Food Bank invites Atlanta residents to “Go Orange” by wearing the color associated with hunger awareness and taking action to support their neighbors. During the evening of September 10, residents are invited to look up to the sky as iconic landmarks around Atlanta will be illuminated in orange to show solidarity.

Hunger Action Day participating partners include:

Atlantic Station

CODA

Colony Square

Georgia’s Own Credit Union

King & Queen Building

Mercedes-Benz Stadium

One Atlantic Center

Ponce City Market

Promenade Central

“By coming together to provide nutritious food for our neighbors, we empower our communities in Atlanta and beyond, working towards a future where no family, child, veteran, or senior goes hungry,” Waide added.

Supporters are encouraged to share their commitment to fighting hunger on social media. Use #HungerActionMonth and tag @FeedingAmerica and @ACFB to highlight your involvement and inspire others to take action.

How You Can Make a Difference

For those who would like to contribute funds, donations may be made directly through the Atlanta Community Food Bank’s donation page or supporters can boost their impact by organizing fundraisers with family and friends.

Individuals and groups are also encouraged to volunteer at one of the Food Bank’s Community Food Centers in Jonesboro, Stone Mountain, or Marietta. Due to high demand, spots are filling up fast, so plan ahead and book 60-90 days in advance.

Hunger Action Month Events

On September 27, the Food Bank will host the Atlanta Apartment Association at its East Point headquarters for the 37th Annual Food-A-Thon, an initiative aimed at providing essential food assistance to children, families, and seniors in our community. All donations of food and funds will go directly to the Atlanta Community Food Bank. To donate or participate, visit the link here.

To learn more about the Atlanta Community Food Bank and how you can help end hunger in our community, visit www.acfb.org or follow them on Facebook or Instagram.

About Atlanta Community Food Bank

The Atlanta Community Food Bank works to end hunger with the food, people, and big ideas needed to ensure our neighbors have the nourishment to lead healthy and productive lives. Far too many people in our own community experience hunger every day. Through nearly 700 community-based, nonprofit partners in 29 counties, we help thousands of families, children, and seniors get healthy food every year. Our goal is that all hungry people across metro Atlanta and north Georgia will have access to the nutritious meals they need when they need them. It takes the power of our whole community to make that possible. In 2023, the Atlanta Community Food Bank distributed its one billionth meal. Join us at ACFB.org.

About Feeding America

Feeding America is committed to an America where no one is hungry. We support tens of millions of people who experience food insecurity to get the food and resources they say they need to thrive as part of a nationwide network of food banks, statewide food bank associations, food pantries and meal programs. We also invest in innovative solutions to increase equitable access to nutritious food, advocate for legislation that improves food security and work to address factors that impact food security, such as health, cost of living and employment.

We partner with people experiencing food insecurity, policymakers, organizations, and supporters, united with them in a movement to end hunger. Visit www.FeedingAmerica.org to learn more.