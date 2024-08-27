Bifrost Biosystems Licenses Optical Pooled Screening Technology from Broad Institute

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bifrost Biosystems, a pioneer in Optical Pooled Screening (OPS) technologies, today announced the signing of an exclusive license agreement with the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard. Under the license agreement, Bifrost gains access to a portfolio of intellectual property related to OPS technology and techniques developed in the laboratory of Paul Blainey, PhD, Core Institute Member at the Broad Institute and Professor in the Department of Biological Engineering at MIT. The license from the Broad includes key OPS methods that enhance Bifrost’s leadership position in the nascent functional multi-omics sector.

“We are very pleased to expand our intellectual property portfolio with this license agreement,” said Jonas Jarvius, Chief Executive Officer and President of Bifrost. “Bifrost has steadily built its leading intellectual property portfolio in the optical pooled screening space, and this important addition from the Blainey Lab at the Broad Institute serves to further propel our commercial program development.”

Dr. Paul Blainey is a scientific co-founder of Bifrost Biosystems.

About Bifrost Biosystems

Bifrost is a life sciences tools company developing high-throughput single-cell optical pooled screening and analysis solutions to deliver insights into functional cell biology and drug discovery. The lead OPS platform is well-aligned with the trending needs of drug discovery research for speed, scale, and quality understanding of biology within budget. Learn more at www.bifrost.bio.