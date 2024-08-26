Liberna Charles and Ruth Thompson Named 2024 Women on the Rise by Paradigm for Parity

ORANGE, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--This Women’s Equality Day, Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE: AGR), a leading sustainable energy company and a member of the Iberdrola Group, is shining the spotlight on two of its women leaders: Liberna Charles, vice president of talent management and diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), and Ruth Thompson, analyst, DEI, who have both been named 2024 Women on the Rise by Paradigm for Parity. This annual recognition honors exceptional women in corporate leadership who are breaking barriers, advancing gender parity and promoting racial equity in the workforce.

“Liberna and Ruth are changemakers and have been integral to furthering our culture of understanding and inclusion here at Avangrid,” said Pedro Azagra, Avangrid CEO. “This honor is well deserved, and on behalf of the entire Avangrid team, I want to thank them for their dedication and leadership. At Avangrid, our goal is to cultivate, maintain and empower a workforce rich in diversity. I’m particularly proud to have so many talented women leaders on our team who make-up more than 35% of our senior leadership. These leaders are shaping the future of the energy industry in countless ways.”

Paradigm for Parity is dedicated to addressing systemic gender and racial gaps and working toward transforming corporate culture so all can thrive. Avangrid is proud to be a member of the Paradigm for Parity coalition since 2021.

"The issue of gender parity feels more urgent than ever before, and these honorees have gone above and beyond to catalyze change and continue moving our mission forward,” said Nadine Bullock-Pottinga, Paradigm for Parity CEO. “We look forward to seeing the contributions that these powerful women make in their workplaces and beyond.”

Charles was appointed vice president of talent management and DEI in 2022 and is a dedicated servant leader focused on creating and sustaining a diverse workforce. During her tenure, Charles has expanded DEI efforts at Avangrid, including introducing a mandatory ‘Inclusion at Work’ training, launching the company’s DEI Executive Council and expanding employee participation in Avangrid’s seven business resource groups (BRGs). Under her leadership, Avangrid earned a place on Bloomberg’s Gender-Equity Index in 2023 and was named a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion by Disability:IN earlier this year.

“Our vision is that we have a diverse workforce and an inclusive workplace where everyone can bring their true self to work, and where they feel empowered, valued and — most of all — connected,” said Charles. “We see equity as providing opportunities for every employee to continue to grow and develop. I am honored to receive recognition from Paradigm for Parity and look forward to continuing to advance DEI at Avangrid.”

As an analyst for Avangrid’s DEI team, Thompson is an impactful leader, difference maker, inclusionist and ally to all. She is a founding member of Avangrid’s BRG Pride@Avangrid and, in 2023, was instrumental in growing employee participation in Avangrid’s seven BRGs to its highest level since their founding. Thompson also is the program manager for Avangrid’s annual Diversity Week, which fosters inclusion and belonging.

“This award is a prestigious honor that acknowledges the vital role of DEI initiatives in driving societal progress,” said Thompson. “It not only celebrates personal achievements, but also the collective efforts of those who strive to create an inclusive environment. I am humbled by this recognition and thank Avangrid, our business resource groups and my family for their support. The award symbolizes the ongoing dedication required in DEI work and inspires continued advocacy for equality and the pursuit of a more equitable society.”

To build the diversity of its workforce, Avangrid has undertaken several initiatives to continue advancing gender parity and creating a more diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace. This includes expanding mentorship opportunities, enhancing talent acquisition partnerships and monitoring applicant pools and pipelines to consistently ensure a diverse set of candidates. To attract more women to open positions within Avangrid, the company also uses gender-neutral and gender-inclusive verbiage in job descriptions and partners with the Society of Women Engineers and Women of Renewable Industries and Sustainable Energy for job fairs and postings.

