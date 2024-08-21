Qualified Digital Receives Investment from Stella Point Capital to Drive Expansion and Growth

BOSTON & NEW YORK & SAN FRANCSICO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Qualified Digital (QD), a premier full-service digital business and experience agency, announced it has received an equity investment from Stella Point Capital (SPC).

This investment and partnership will enable QD and SPC to accelerate and elevate QD’s practice of a strategy-first approach to customer experience, data, content and technology. Together, they plan to deliver true customer journey orchestration, automation, and personalization, addressing the market demand for not just implementable but transformational experience solutions. Aligned with industry leaders like Adobe, they enable the art of possible.

“I could not be more proud of the team of incredibly talented and caring humans that got us to this significant milestone for QD. We believe business is personal, being human is the strongest foundation for success, and that empathy is a superpower when it comes to consumer strategy and client partnership. As a female founder and CEO, I feel the magnitude of this milestone for myself and a community who has not always been able to command the same resources to scale their business. I am charmed, and grateful for our customers and partners who have entrusted us as strategic business partners,” says Jaqi Saleem, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of QD.

“We are thrilled to partner with QD at this pivotal time in their journey,” said Robert Jahn, Partner at SPC. “QD’s innovative and people-first culture, combined with its strong and experienced leadership team have been the cornerstones for its impressive growth and expertise within the Adobe partner ecosystem. We look forward to supporting their expansion, enhancing their capabilities, and driving QD’s continued success in the digital and technology consultancy space,” continued Jahn.

This investment recognizes QD’s advancements in business and experience strategy, marketing technology, customer journey orchestration, automation, deep data capabilities, personalization capabilities and strong client services at the foundation.

Founder and CEO, Jaqi Saleem, along with the leadership team, will continue to steer the company's strategic direction and employee culture. With teams across the US and several countries, QD serves clients in various industries, including CommonSpirit Health, Cigna, Mercy Health, CVS Health, Kaiser Permanente, Hitachi Vantara, and Infoblox.

“It is a remarkable time to be in the digital arena serving healthcare clientele. Innovative data and experience ecosystems having HIPAA-ready solutions that have previously been unavailable for healthcare businesses is a game-changer. The timing couldn't be better, as our healthcare partners face rising consumer expectations for more self-service and personalization, Adobe is providing HIPAA-ready solutions including Adobe Real-Time Customer Data Platform, Adobe Customer Journey Analytics and Adobe Journey Optimizer powered by Healthcare Shield. We’re humbled and invigorated by the prospect of evolving how people access and maintain healthcare and helping drive the business outcomes our customers need to support their mission,” continued Saleem.

“We're incredibly optimistic to see QD poised to scale their unique approach and leverage the Adobe ecosystem. Their expertise in healthcare and life sciences and ability to drive exceptional consumer experiences is a strong value-add for clients. We look forward to collaborating in further enhancing healthcare outcomes,” says Tim Murdoch, General Manager, Adobe Health and Life Sciences.

This recognition and investment from SPC adds to QD’s evolution as an Adobe Solution Partner supporting Adobe Experience Cloud and Adobe Experience Platform.

"We are excited to see QD reach this important milestone and look forward to deepening our partnership,” says Tony Sanders, Senior Director of Adobe’s Americas Partner Sales. “Their innovative strategies have greatly benefited our mutual clients, and we’re eager to see these successes multiply."

Qualified Digital was advised by M&A advisory firm, MergerTech.

To learn more about Qualified Digital’s practice visit qualifiedigital.com.

About Qualified Digital

Qualified Digital (QD) is a leading full-service digital agency with teams throughout the US, and LATAM, specializing in customer experience and digital transformation. Founded by CEO Jaqi Saleem, QD leverages its expertise in B2B and B2C strategy-led experiences, marketing technology and data to help organizations. They optimize their consumer’s experience, their teams and processes for impactful business outcomes. With a strategic focus on Fortune 500+ companies, QD is dedicated to cultivating long-term relationships that drive significant improvements in customer experience and digital return on investment. For more information, please visit qualifiedigital.com.

About Stella Point Capital

Stella Point Capital is a private equity firm based in New York, focusing on industrial, consumer, and business services investments. The firm, founded by Justin Wender and Adam Godfrey, seeks investment opportunities across North America, partnering with management teams to achieve growth. Stella Point's partners have invested over $2 billion in equity capital across more than 35 investments, striving to build long-term value and superior returns. For more information, please visit stellapoint.com.