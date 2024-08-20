Inocras Enters Agreement with Researchers at Broad Institute on Whole Genome Cancer Research Project

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Inocras, a leader in whole genome sequencing and analytics driving precision health, has entered an agreement with researchers at the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard for a joint analysis of whole-genome sequencing data from cancer.

The project will be spearheaded by globally respected leaders in cancer genomics: Gad Getz, core institute member at the Broad Institute, professor at Harvard Medical School, and faculty member at Massachusetts General Hospital, and Youngseok Ju, co-founder of Inocras and Director of the Institute of Genome Insight. The Broad team consists of multiple labs including the Getz lab, the lab of Esther Rheinbay, and other collaborators. Leveraging their combined expertise, Inocras along with the Broad team will analyze a substantial dataset of cancer profiles to uncover novel insights in cancer genomics. Inocras will serve as the major research collaborator and sponsor of this endeavor.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Gad Getz, Esther Rheinbay, and their colleagues on this pivotal project. This project will significantly advance our understanding of whole cancer genomes and has the potential to improve cancer precision medicine. This initiative underscores our commitment to pioneering research and breakthroughs in cancer genomics," said Youngseok Ju.

Gad Getz stated, “We are very excited about the potential of this research collaboration. This project aims to uncover new insights that will hopefully benefit patients worldwide.”

Esther Rheinbay added, “By studying many whole genomes, we can get a much better look at understudied parts of cancer.”

