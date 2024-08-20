Cloudinary’s Latest AI-Powered Video Capabilities Empower Brands to Deliver Customized Video at Scale in Minutes

With Cloudinary's new Dynamic Media Overlays, AI identifies persons or objects in your videos and auto adjusts position of the overlays to generate engaging experiences that convert.

With Cloudinary's new Dynamic Media Overlays, AI identifies persons or objects in your videos and auto adjusts position of the overlays to generate engaging experiences that convert.

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cloudinary, the image and video technology platform that powers many of the world’s top brands, has added several new AI capabilities to its Cloudinary Video API platform, including Dynamic Video Overlays, AI Auto Transcription and AI Auto Chaptering. These innovations, generally available now, allow developers and content editors to automate their most complex and time-consuming post-production tasks so they can deliver customized video experiences at scale in minutes.

A recent Cloudinary survey of more than 300 developers, marketers, and business leaders revealed that post-production complexity is the biggest bottleneck preventing strong video ROI. 58% of respondents revealed that managing, editing and delivering videos for different devices, channels and design formats often requires more time and resources than producing the original video itself. More than 75% of brands are spending hours or even days to perform post-production tasks that Cloudinary is able to automate.

"Our users share billions of images, videos and audio files every month, and Cloudinary's ability to automate our post-production work at scale amounts to a savings of up to 92,000 work days per month,” said Gil Grossman, Engineering Team Lead, Fiverr.

The new AI-powered video capabilities include:

Dynamic Video Overlays enable ecommerce brands to apply engaging image or text overlays that are dynamically repositioned based on movement of subjects within the video. Dynamic overlays can be applied across hundreds of videos in a matter of minutes, presenting a significant efficiency gain for brands launching a sitewide sale or adding a price reduction tag to a portion or all of their videos.

enable ecommerce brands to apply engaging image or text overlays that are dynamically repositioned based on movement of subjects within the video. Dynamic overlays can be applied across hundreds of videos in a matter of minutes, presenting a significant efficiency gain for brands launching a sitewide sale or adding a price reduction tag to a portion or all of their videos. AI Auto Transcription leverages state-of-the-art speech recognition models to automatically generate video transcripts of any video upon upload to Cloudinary. The feature can also be used for adding subtitles or captions and serve as the basis for translations into multiple languages. Cloudinary’s Transcript Editor can also be used to accelerate editing processes by making it easy to identify specific video segments and trimming or enhancing them.

leverages state-of-the-art speech recognition models to automatically generate video transcripts of any video upon upload to Cloudinary. The feature can also be used for adding subtitles or captions and serve as the basis for translations into multiple languages. Cloudinary’s Transcript Editor can also be used to accelerate editing processes by making it easy to identify specific video segments and trimming or enhancing them. AI Auto Chaptering generates chapters for long-form videos at scale either via API or an intuitive UI. Chapters help customers navigate quickly to relevant parts of a video and also enable content editors to more quickly identify and create compelling clips for promotion across web, mobile or social media channels.

These innovations are the latest of several new AI-powered features built to help brands automate and scale post-production video tasks, including intelligent Video Previews and Video Smart Crop. Available natively on Cloudinary infrastructure, all of these services ensure faster time to market and the highest security and accessibility compliance.

“We’re pleased to launch this powerful set of video capabilities, designed to remove many of the post-production headaches that come with delivering video at the scale and pace required to compete today,” said Kim Matenchuk, Managing Director of Video, Cloudinary. “Consumers demand video-rich experiences and we’re committed to helping our customers meet those demands as efficiently and cost-effectively as possible.”

“It’s genuinely been years since we’ve had to think about how we optimize assets to deliver them to our users,” said James Hicks, Director of Engineering, Doximity. “The key value that we’ve gained over these past years as we’ve scaled up our platform has been the opportunity to enrich our members’ experience on Doximity with reliable and informative video content.”

Making video management easy

The AI-powered Cloudinary Video API eliminates the complexity of scaling video experiences by programmatically managing, encoding, and optimizing video content for any device, channel or network condition. For these reasons and more, the world’s most innovative brands including Bleacher Report, Doximity, Fiverr, Hydrow and Vorwerk trust Cloudinary to manage and deliver their video experiences at scale.

To learn more, visit the Cloudinary website, read the blog for a deep dive into feature value and use cases, and review the product documentation. Prospective users can also experience a few of the most impactful features with Cloudinary’s interactive demos, and evaluate the financial benefits of AI automation for their business with the Cloudinary Video API Value Calculator.

About Cloudinary

Cloudinary is the image and video technology platform that enables the world’s most engaging brands to deliver transformative visual experiences at global scale. More than two million users and 10,000 customers, including Apartment Therapy, Bleacher Report, Bombas, Grubhub, NBC, Mediavine, Minted, Paul Smith, and Peloton, rely on Cloudinary to bring their campaigns, apps, and sites to life. With the world’s most powerful image and video APIs backed by industry-leading artificial intelligence and patented technology, Cloudinary offers a single source of truth for brands to manage, transform, optimize, and deliver visual experiences at scale. As a result, the most engaging brands across all industries are seeing up to a 203% ROI using Cloudinary with benefits including faster time to market, higher user satisfaction and increased engagement and conversions. For more information, visit www.cloudinary.com.