CUPE 2132 Ratifies First Collective Agreement With YMCA Academy

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Just weeks before the school year begins, members of CUPE 2132 voted in favour of their first collective agreement with their employer, YMCA Academy.

CUPE 2132, which represents 23 teaching and non-teaching staff at YMCA Academy, has been at the bargaining table since March 2024.

“ This is a historic win for us,” says CUPE National Representative Keith Levere. “ While we didn’t get everything we were hoping for, ultimately, we are pleased with the results.

“ This collective agreement establishes a framework for future gains and provides much-needed job security and improvements to our workplace conditions.”

Last year, both teaching and non-teaching workers at YMCA Academy voted to join Canada’s largest labour union, CUPE. Low wages, job security, and scheduling issues were identified as major concerns that prompted the affiliation.

YMCA Academy is a Ministry of Education–inspected alternative school in downtown Toronto. Backed by the YMCA of Greater Toronto, its specialized programs and individualized use of assistive technology are ideal for students with mild learning disabilities or learning style differences.

