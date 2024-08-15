Summit Fleet Moves Up a Gear with 8x8, Accelerating the Customer and Employee Experience

CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud contact center and unified communications platform provider, today announced that Summit Fleet has deployed the 8x8 cloud contact center and unified communications platform, along with 8x8 Voice for Microsoft Teams, to support its hybrid workforce, provide cost-effective insights into its contact center, and enhance customer and employee experiences.

For almost three decades, Summit Fleet has been providing commercial vehicle leasing and fleet management solutions to clients across Australia. Its clients range in size and need, including hospitals, schools and universities, charities, and large corporations, and Summit Fleet supports each with specialist fleet vehicles and dedicated, personalized customer experiences.

Its previous on-premises phone system no longer provided Summit Fleet with the communication capabilities it needed to manage a newly hybrid workforce, while also engaging with suppliers and customers. Summit Fleet chose 8x8’s cloud contact center and unified communications platform because of its advanced reporting, intuitive and powerful functionality, and affordable pricing. The total migration took fewer than six weeks, and a dedicated 8x8 project manager helped plan and guide the migration process for a team of employees.

Additionally, 8x8 Voice for Microsoft Teams allows Summit Fleet’s employees – whether hybrid, remote, or in-person – to work from the user interface they are familiar with, while relying on 8x8 on the backend. 8x8’s reporting functionality also allows Summit Fleet’s supervisors to effectively manage workloads, monitor calls and employee performance, and quickly investigate caller issues when needed.

“Our business involves a lot of moving parts, both internally and externally, so it was important that we had a communications platform that would allow us to easily track each step of the journey,” said Jon Bates, IT Manager at Summit Fleet. “With 8x8, our employees across the organization are empowered to communicate and collaborate better regardless of their location, and we can continue to provide customers with the quality customer service that we’re known for.”

“Leasing thousands of vehicles, often to a single client, requires fleet management support and seamless communication and effective collaboration between employees and customers,” said Hunter Middleton, Chief Product Officer at 8x8. “By migrating to 8x8, Summit Fleet has enhanced its employee and customer experience, and it now has the infrastructure to cost-effectively support its current requirements, along with a suite of features that it can use for future growth too.”

8x8’s cloud contact center and unified communications platform, which includes integrated contact center, business phone, team chat, video meetings, and SMS capabilities, is a resilient, secure, and compliant cloud platform that offers the highest levels of reliability with a financially backed, platform-wide 99.999 percent uptime SLA across an integrated cloud UCaaS and CCaaS solution.

About 8x8 Inc.

8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) is transforming the future of business communications as a leading Software as a Service provider of 8x8 XCaaS™ (Experience Communications as a Service™), an integrated contact center, voice communications, video, chat, and SMS solution built on one global cloud communications platform. 8x8 uniquely eliminates the silos between Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) and Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) to power the communications requirements of all employees globally as they work together to deliver differentiated customer experiences. For additional information, visit www.8x8.com, or follow 8x8 on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

