Empower Signs New Partnership With Hard Rock Stadium and the Miami Dolphins

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Empower is announcing the kickoff of a new partnership with Hard Rock Stadium and the Miami Dolphins.

Empower, a provider of retirement services and personal financial planning with $1.6 trillion in assets under administration serving 18 million Americans,1 will be the entitlement partner of Hard Rock Stadium’s Club and Suite Level.

The new agreement will include in-stadium branding at Miami Dolphins games and on social media channels. As the Official Retirement Services Partner of the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium, Empower will also sponsor the Miami Open presented by Itaú, one of the most prestigious professional tennis tournaments, which is held at the stadium each spring.

The newly established partnership aligns Empower with one of the strongest and most recognizable brands in professional sports. It also includes Empower’s support of the Dolphins Cancer Challenge (DCC) initiative, which raises funds for innovative cancer research and is the NFL’s largest fundraising event.

“The Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium are the leading provider of sports and entertainment in South Florida and beyond,” said Empower president and CEO Edmund F. Murphy III. “Empower is very pleased to align its brand with an organization that has a legacy of teamwork, dedication, and commitment to excellence. Through this new partnership, we will have the opportunity to deliver our value proposition to a broader NFL audience and new audiences.”

“We are proud to partner with organizations that share our vision of being best in class, customer centric, and driven for success, and Empower certainly embodies that,” said Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium Vice Chairman, President, and CEO Tom Garfinkel. “Empower will not only provide brand recognition through their entitlement of our Club and Suite Level, but even more importantly, their innovative retirement service offerings will give our staff and fans the resources they need to financially prepare for the future. We are looking forward to working together with Empower to better serve our organization and the South Florida community for years to come.”

Along with brand partnerships with Miami Dolphins football and the Miami Open, Empower will enjoy unique hospitality and engagement opportunities across Hard Rock Stadium’s sports and entertainment calendar. These include global events such as international soccer, college football, automotive events and concerts.

Murphy explained that as Empower expands its focus to help more individuals and families better understand investing and their holistic financial needs, visibility in the South Florida market is important due to the demographic trends in the region and the concentration of Americans who relocate south in their post-working years.

“The NFL continues to be the premier professional sports league in the U.S., and its popularity creates a diverse, passionate fan base that spans every demographic,” said Empower Chief Marketing Officer Steve Jenks. “By partnering with the Miami Dolphins, we have the opportunity to deliver our value proposition to a very broad audience.”

Partnering with the Dolphins aligns with the organization’s theme of “Empowering What’s Next,” which is based on the idea that success in any facet of one’s life – including financial planning, preparing for retirement, and competitive athletic training – are all accomplished with forward thinking, goal setting, and excellent execution.

“As a company, our mission is to help people understand the value of planning for what’s ahead, for what’s next in their lives,” said Jenks. “We believe our partnership with the Dolphins can help highlight the idea that anyone can lead the life they want with a focus on the future.”

ABOUT EMPOWER

Recognized as the second-largest retirement services provider in the U.S. by total participants,2 Empower administers more than $1.6 trillion in assets1 for more than 18 million investors through the provision of retirement plans, advice, wealth management, and investments. Connect with us on empower.com, Facebook, X, LinkedIn, TikTok, and Instagram.

ABOUT THE MIAMI DOLPHINS

The Miami Dolphins, owned by Chairman of the Board & Managing General Partner Stephen M. Ross, are the oldest major-league professional sports franchise in the state of Florida, having joined the NFL as part of the AFL-NFL merger in 1970. The organization has played in five Super Bowls, winning championships following the 1972 (VII) and 1973 (VIII) seasons. The franchise also has won five conference championships and 13 division titles. The Dolphins play home games at Hard Rock Stadium and train at the Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens. For more information, visit Dolphins.com.

ABOUT HARD ROCK STADIUM

Hard Rock Stadium is a global entertainment destination and curator of world-class events. The best-in-class venue is home to the Miami Dolphins, University of Miami Hurricanes football team, the Orange Bowl, Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix, Miami Open presented by Itaú, major concerts, CONMEBOL Copa America 2024™ and FIFA World Cup 2026™. Due to its overall sustainability efforts, the multifunctional venue holds Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold certification and FIA Three-Star Environmental Accreditation rating. For more information, visit hardrockstadium.com.

ABOUT THE MIAMI OPEN PRESENTED BY ITAÚ

The 2025 Miami Open will be played March 16 – March 30 at Hard Rock Stadium. The 15-day combined event is owned and operated by IMG. The Miami Open is one of nine ATP Masters 1000 Series events on the ATP calendar, a WTA 1000 event on the WTA calendar, and features the top men's and women's tennis players in the world. The tournament is widely regarded as the most glamorous on the ATP and WTA calendars because of Miami’s unique personality, thriving nightlife, five-star hotels and restaurants, beautiful weather and beaches, and celebrity appeal, as well as its close proximity to both Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach.

1 As of June 30, 2024. Assets under administration (AUA) refers to the assets administered by Empower. AUA does not reflect the financial stability or strength of a company.

2 Pensions & Investments DC Recordkeeper Survey (2024). Ranking measured by total number of participants as of December 2023.

The information contained herein is being provided for discussion purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell, securities. All visuals are illustrative only.

Empower refers to the products and services offered by Empower Annuity Insurance Company of America and its subsidiaries.

“EMPOWER” and all associated logos and product names are trademarks of Empower Annuity Insurance Company of America.

©2024 Empower Annuity Insurance Company of America. All rights reserved. WF3552106-0824 RO3789795-0824

