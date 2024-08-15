IEEE Standards Association (IEEE SA) Earns Accreditation from the Standards Council of Canada (SCC) to Develop National Standards of Canada

Alpesh Shah, Managing Director of IEEE SA, accepts a certificate of accreditation on behalf of IEEE SA and IEEE from Standards Council of Canada (SCC) staff (Photo: Business Wire)

PISCATAWAY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IEEE Standards Association (IEEE SA), the global, consensus-building standards development organization (SDO) of IEEE, the world’s largest technical professional organization dedicated to advancing technology for humanity, announced today that it has received accreditation from the Standards Council of Canada (SCC). IEEE SA’s entry into SCC’s network of accredited SDOs begins the collaboration between SCC and IEEE SA to deliver global standards and related solutions to better serve the needs of customers, organizations, and policy-makers in Canada.

SCC’s accreditation sends a clear message that stakeholders can rely on IEEE global standards and the integrity of processes by which they are developed. As an SCC-accredited SDO, IEEE SA can submit IEEE standards to SCC for adoption as National Standards of Canada. Standards help ensure that the technology society relies on functions safely, securely, and sustainably. IEEE SA has a rich history of delivering solutions that impact technological innovation, interoperability, and expansion of global markets and consumer choice.

“The IEEE SA is a trusted global partner whose standards benefit humanity. Its open, collaborative environment offers a multitude of pathways to achieve technically sound and implementable outcomes that help address market needs as well as societal ones. The recent SCC accreditation is another example demonstrating the trust the world places in us, our standardization environment, our communities, and our standards,” said Alpesh Shah, Managing Director, IEEE SA. “We look to continue to uphold that trust as we further enable SCC’s aims to improve the lives of people living in Canada through the Canadian Standardization Ecosystem.”

“We are excited to welcome IEEE SA as our newest SDO,” said Elias Rafoul, SCC Vice-President, Accreditation Services Branch. “Canada’s standardization system will benefit greatly from their vast expertise in autonomous and intelligent systems, connectivity and telecom, energy, health care and life sciences, and mobility.”

SCC works with a vast network of partners nationally and around the world, acting as Canada’s voice on standards and accreditation on the international stage, while also serving as Canada’s leading accreditation organization.

Jim Matthews, President of IEEE SA, said: “Like IEEE SA, SCC is a leader in innovation, working strategically to tackle some of the world’s greatest challenges. From fighting climate change to embracing digital transformation, SCC is driving real-world solutions. They are wholeheartedly committed to helping stakeholders in Canada succeed on a global scale. This is a mutually collaborative relationship benefitting IEEE SA and SCC.”

“Collaboration is at the heart of standardization,” said Chantal Guay, CEO of Standards Council of Canada. “We are delighted to have IEEE SA join our network of accredited SDOs, which fosters trust in the systems, products and services that benefit industry, government and consumers.”

About the IEEE Standards Association

IEEE Standards Association (IEEE SA) is a collaborative organization where innovators raise the world’s standards for technology. IEEE SA provides a globally open, consensus-building environment and platform that empowers people to work together in the development of leading-edge, market-relevant technology standards, and industry solutions shaping a better, safer and sustainable world.

About IEEE

IEEE is the world’s largest technical professional organization dedicated to advancing technology for the benefit of humanity. Through its highly cited publications, conferences, technology standards, and professional and educational activities, IEEE is the trusted voice in a wide variety of areas ranging from aerospace systems, computers, and telecommunications to biomedical engineering, electric power, and consumer electronics. Learn more at https://www.ieee.org.

About The Standards Council of Canada

Since 1970, the Standards Council of Canada (SCC) has helped make life safer, healthier, more prosperous and sustainable for people, communities and businesses in Canada through the power of standardization. SCC works with a vast network of partners nationally and around the world, acting as Canada’s voice on standards and accreditation on the international stage, including as a member of the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). As the country’s leading accreditation organization, SCC creates market confidence at home and abroad by ensuring conformity assessment bodies meet the highest expectations. In all these ways, SCC opens a world of possibilities.