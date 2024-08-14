Shift4 Announces Payment Partnership with the Indiana Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS & CENTER VALLEY, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Shift4 (NYSE:FOUR), the leader in integrated payments and commerce technology, has been selected by Pacers Sports & Entertainment to power all ticket sales and foodservice payments at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, home of the National Basketball Association’s Indiana Pacers.

Shift4 delivers a suite of payment technologies that cater to the unique needs of largescale sporting venues like Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The company provides an all-in-one solution that supports the many revenue centers and large transaction volume of stadiums and arenas, streamlining operations for these venues while enhancing the guest experience.

“We are continually seeking new ways to enhance the guest experience at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, and innovative partnerships like the one with Shift4 present exciting new opportunities to do just that,” said Mel Raines, Pacers Sports & Entertainment Chief Executive Officer.

“We’re thrilled to partner with the Pacers organization to deliver a world-class payments solution for the team and their fans,” said Michael Isaacman, Shift4’s Chief Commercial Officer. “With our unified commerce ecosystem, Pacers fans can expect a seamless gameday experience from beginning to end.”

Shift4’s integrated commerce solutions are used by every major professional sports league as well as colleges, entertainment venues, and many other business verticals — transforming the way fans and guests shop, order, and pay. To learn more, visit shift4.com/sports-entertainment.

About Shift4

Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR) is boldly redefining commerce by simplifying complex payments ecosystems across the world. As the leader in commerce-enabling technology, Shift4 powers billions of transactions annually for hundreds of thousands of businesses in virtually every industry. For more information, visit shift4.com.

About Pacers Sports & Entertainment

Pacers Sports & Entertainment is an integrated sports and entertainment company including the Indiana Pacers, Indiana Fever, the Mad Ants of the G League, Pacers Gaming, Pacers Foundation, Inc., and operations of Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Its team of inspired and dedicated employees has a shared purpose of winning through a commitment to excellence, serving the local community and entertaining fans and guests.