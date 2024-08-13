The MCS Group Announces RelativityOne Government Offering to Expand eDiscovery Solutions

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The MCS Group, Inc., a leader in outsourcing solutions including eDiscovery, records retrieval, and management services, today announced it is expanding its offerings with the addition of Relativity’s FedRAMP-authorized, cloud-based eDiscovery solution for government agencies, RelativityOne Government. With RelativityOne Government, The MCS Group will be able to offer all the tools needed to handle FOIA requests, litigation, and investigations – from legal hold through production.

The MCS Group will leverage its existing workflows and eDiscovery expertise on RelativityOne Government to assist government entities with managing growing data volumes, sources, and types, and provide them with access to the same cutting-edge solutions available to private entities. With the release of Relativity aiR, government clients will have access to state-of-the-art generative AI tools and customizable workflows designed to empower government experts and reduce overall legal spend in discovery preparation.

Beyond traditional eDiscovery, The MCS Group excels developing customized solutions using Relativity’s existing architecture to solve complex problems for its customers. These customized solutions create new efficiencies for clients, allowing them to work confidently knowing their data is hosted entirely within a FedRAMP-certified environment.

With the secure and powerful RelativityOne Government product, The MCS Group will be able to further leverage its eDiscovery expertise to provide more value and better results for its public sector clients. RelativityOne Government is FedRAMP-authorized software secure from the ground up with proactive threat intelligence and 24/7 monitoring.

“ We are excited to expand into the Government space with our eDiscovery solutions,” said Stephen Ehrlich, CIO of The MCS Group. “ Our ability to assist clients at all levels with their eDiscovery workflows, data management and technology will be of great benefit to government entities, especially within the secure confines of RelativityOne Government.”

“ The MCS Group continues to demonstrate their dedication to serving the varying technological needs of their clients with the addition of the RelativityOne Government solution to their vast range of offerings,” said Laurie Usewicz, Chief Partner Officer at Relativity. “ We look forward to further supporting government agencies and organizations alongside MCS Group by providing tools to meet users’ growing data challenges.”

RelativityOne Government is the only cloud-native eDiscovery platform built in Microsoft Azure Government, empowering users to work confidently knowing their data will never leave the Azure cloud. With responsible AI built in directly to RelativityOne Government, The MCS Group’s customers spend less time waiting and more time doing, with automated workflows eliminating the most repetitive tasks and reducing the chance of human error. In 2023, on average, RelativityOne Government customers saved approximately over 1,200 hours across automated workflows.

For more about The MCS Group's work within the government sector, visit https://www.relativity.com/partners/themcsgroup/. To learn more about RelativityOne Government, a FedRAMP authorized SaaS solution that tackles the diverse challenges of litigation, investigations and FOIA requests for government agencies, visit https://relativity.com/data-solutions/government-agencies/.

About The MCS Group: Founded in 1979 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, The MCS Group is a privately held company certified by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). Our mission is to deliver custom, efficient, and cost-effective legal support solutions. With over 100TB of data under management and an average of 20+ years of experience in eDiscovery, MCS offers a suite of eDiscovery tools and services that clients can rely on to solve difficult challenges and control costs. For more information, please visit www.themcsgroup.com.

About Relativity

Relativity makes software to help users organize data, discover the truth and act on it. Its SaaS product, RelativityOne, manages large volumes of data and quickly identifies key issues during litigation and internal investigations. Relativity has more than 300,000 users in approximately 40 countries serving thousands of organizations globally primarily in legal, financial services and government sectors, including the U.S. Department of Justice and 198 of the Am Law 200. Please contact Relativity at sales@relativity.com or visit www.relativity.com for more information.