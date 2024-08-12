Teradata to Deliver Cloud Analytics to the Los Angeles Clippers and Intuit Dome

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Teradata (NYSE:TDC) today announced that it has been named the official cloud analytics partner for the Los Angeles Clippers and Intuit Dome, the team’s new arena opening Aug. 15, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. AI technologies are also among the suite of services the team and arena will be leveraging. Teradata is now a Founding Partner of Intuit Dome with special entitlement of the arena’s Halo Loft Level.

“ Teradata shares our vision, penchant for innovation, and commitment to optimizing the fan experience and we’re excited to bring their expertise in cloud analytics to Intuit Dome,” said Scott Sonnenberg, Chief Commercial Officer, LA Clippers and Intuit Dome. “ Intuit Dome’s Teradata Halo Loft Level will deliver a premium hospitality experience with unique tech amenities, thanks to our new partnership.”

Intuit Dome is built different - it will redefine fans’ expectations for live experiences and change the sports and music landscape in Los Angeles. The arena features five basketball courts, an outdoor Plaza, 51 uninterrupted rows of seats near the visitor’s bench called The Wall, and the largest-ever double-sided Halo Board in an arena. The Teradata Halo Loft Level features plush and private theater-style seats with access to an exclusive dining area and private tables with creative technology integrations.

“ Teradata is proud to support the LA Clippers as they open their new home, Intuit Dome,” said Jacqueline Woods, Chief Marketing Officer at Teradata. “ The Clippers and Intuit Dome are committed to providing the highest level of entertainment and innovation for fans. We are delighted they are using Teradata VantageCloud Lake – the most complete cloud analytics and data platform for AI - to help elevate the overall fan experience for Clipper Nation and concertgoers at Intuit Dome.”

About Teradata

At Teradata, we believe that people thrive when empowered with trusted information. We offer the most complete cloud analytics and data platform for AI. By delivering harmonized data and trusted AI, we enable more confident decision-making, unlock faster innovation, and drive the impactful business results organizations need most.

See how at Teradata.com.

About Intuit Dome

Opening August 15, 2024, Intuit Dome is the new home of the LA Clippers and will host hundreds of sporting events and concerts each year. Located in Inglewood, Calif., Intuit Dome is built different -- it will redefine fans’ expectations for live experiences and change the music landscape in Los Angeles. Media information about Intuit Dome is available HERE. To sign up to receive all Intuit Dome press releases and updates, email intuitdomepr@intuitdome.com and follow @IntuitDomePR.

About the LA Clippers

Led by Chairman Steve Ballmer, the LA Clippers have posted 13 consecutive winning seasons, the longest active streak in the NBA. The Clippers are committed to the City of Los Angeles, and through the LA Clippers Foundation, provide resources and opportunities that help level the playing field for youth in Southern California. The team’s home games and Training Center are both located in their new arena, Intuit Dome, in Inglewood, Calif. Visit the Clippers online at www.clippers.com or follow them on social media @LAClippers.

The Teradata logo and ClearScape Analytics are trademarks, and Teradata is a registered trademark of Teradata Corporation and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and worldwide.