Azra AI Announces Strategic Partnership with Registry Partners to Enhance Oncology Data Management

FRANKLIN, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Azra AI, a healthtech leader harnessing artificial intelligence (AI) and workflow automation to accelerate the identification and treatment of cancer, today announced a strategic partnership with Registry Partners, a premier provider of healthcare data collection and registry management services. This collaboration aims to transform oncology data management and optimize Cancer Registry operations by integrating cutting-edge technology with expert human services.

The U.S. healthcare system is facing a critical shortage of Oncology Data Specialists, essential professionals responsible for abstracting, managing and interpreting complex cancer data. This shortage is creating significant challenges for oncology departments, leading to backlogs in data processing, delays in patient care, and potential risks to accreditation for many cancer programs. The collaboration between Azra AI and Registry Partners addresses this urgent issue by leveraging advanced AI technology and experienced contracting services to fill the gap, ensuring timely and accurate data management and ultimately enhancing the overall quality of cancer care.

Streamlining Oncology Data Workflows

This partnership combines Azra AI’s advanced data science models and oncology workflow automations with Registry Partners’ comprehensive registry management and consulting services. Azra AI’s technology can help to eliminate manual work for Oncology Data Specialists by capturing cancer data, aggregating that data in real-time, collecting the data in the right format, and pre-populating the required fields in the oncology data management software. Afterward, Registry Partners’ human experts can review the data inputs and ensure that the automated data is entered correctly for submission to state and federal registries.

Addressing Critical Challenges in Oncology Data Management Departments

"We are thrilled to partner with Registry Partners to enhance the efficiency and accuracy of oncology data management,” said John Marshall, CEO of Azra AI. “Many cancer registries across the country are severely short staffed, are facing enormous backlogs, and are at risk of losing their CoC accreditation. Our collaboration empowers healthcare providers with the tools and expertise needed to maintain compliance, improve data quality, and protect their reputations.”

Ronda Howe, CEO of Registry Partners, added, “Our partnership with Azra AI aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver top-tier data collection services. By integrating our services with Azra AI’s innovative technology, we offer our clients unmatched support in managing oncology data. This synergy between human expertise and AI ensures improved outcomes and operational excellence.”

Sign Up for Our Informative Webinar

Azra AI and Registry Partners are excited to present a must-attend webinar later this year: "Oncology Data Management: Humans and Machines Working Together." Sign up now to receive the latest updates and be the first to know all the details.

About Azra AI

Azra AI is a healthtech firm revolutionizing oncology care with the industry's only end-to-end service line platform. Our comprehensive solution, used by hundreds of healthcare organizations, analyzes pathology and radiology reports, identifies cancer diagnoses and suspicious incidental findings in real-time, and alerts caregivers immediately so they can get patients to treatment sooner and manage the patient’s care – all in one platform. Learn more at www.azra-ai.com.

About Registry Partners

Registry Partners is a national provider of data abstraction, registry management, and consulting services. We help our clients realize the full value of registry participation, one registry at a time. Founded in North Carolina in 2002, the company was created to reduce the cost of registry operations, provide hospital access to registry expertise outside of geographic barriers, and to deliver the highest quality data collection services in the industry. Registry Partners now serves clients in 41 states and is a single-source registry support vendor for hospitals across the country. Learn more at www.registrypartners.com.