Veridas Strengthens Its Position in the U.S. with Voice Shield and Strategic Partnerships

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veridas, a global leader in digital identity verification and biometric technologies, today announced significant strides in its expansion within the U.S. market. This expansion is marked by the growing acceptance of its Voice Authentication systems in Contact Centers and the successful launch of Voice Shield, a solution to combat voice fraud. This strategic development is further reinforced by key partnerships with Scaled Ventures, enhancing Veridas' industry presence and solidifying its role as a major player in the U.S. market.

Introducing Voice Shield: A Game-Changer in Voice Fraud Prevention

Building on its commitment to pioneering advanced security solutions, Veridas spotlight Voice Shield, its latest innovation designed to combat voice fraud effectively. Launched a few months ago, Voice Shield is already setting new standards in authentication technologies by enabling real-time verification of voice authenticity. By distinguishing between real human voices and synthetic ones, including deep fakes, Voice Shield addresses the increasingly sophisticated tactics employed by fraudsters.

Key features of Voice Shield include:

Real-Time Authentication: Capable of analyzing voice data in milliseconds, ensuring immediate and accurate verification. Language and Text Independence: Operates effectively regardless of the language or script, enhancing versatility across global markets. No Prior User Enrollment: Streamlines user interaction by eliminating the need for pre-registration, thereby boosting conversion rates and user satisfaction.

Veridas's Shield solutions have boosted businesses' funnel conversion rates by removing the need for prior registration. This quick and seamless process does not affect the conversion funnel, providing invisible protection and maximum security.

" We've seen an incredible surge in our voice authentication customers, growing fivefold in just the past three months. With our Shield product, we anticipate an even more substantial pipeline ahead,” said Kevin Vreeland, North America General Manager at Veridas.

Veridas's voice authentication technology utilizes secure and unchangeable templates, ensuring the privacy and protection of personal data. Unlike conventional methods, these templates do not store biometric data, enhancing security, simplifying compliance with global privacy regulations, and facilitating international business operations.

Strategic Partnerships to Amplify Market Reach

Veridas's recent collaborations with Scaled Ventures signify a major milestone in its expansion strategy. This partnership aims to extend Veridas’s reach, enhance technological capabilities, and solidify its position as a key player in the U.S. voice biometric market. Through these alliances, Veridas will leverage the partners' expertise and networks to introduce its state-of-the-art solutions to a broader audience, further enhancing its impact on securing digital identities.

"Our new strategic partnerships with Scaled Ventures represent significant milestones for Veridas," said Vreeland. "This collaboration is a testament to the growing importance of advanced security solutions. Our voice biometrics and deepfake detection software are changing the rules for good, providing unparalleled security and convenience. Together, we are setting new standards in the industry, ensuring robust protection against emerging threats and enhancing user trust globally."

Impact and Future Outlook

The adoption of Voice Shield and the strategic partnerships have already begun to transform the landscape of voice authentication in the U.S., evidenced by a significant increase in customer acquisition and market penetration. Veridas anticipates continued growth and influence in the industry, driven by its innovative solutions and strong partnerships.

"Our journey with this technology is not new. We've been crafting and refining these solutions for years as a vital part of our core offerings," said Vreeland. “With the launch of Voice Shield and our new partnerships, we are more equipped than ever to protect companies and end-users from the evolving threats of fraud, particularly those arising from the misuse of generative AI and deep fakes.”

About Veridas

Veridas is a Spanish technology company specializing in digital identity and biometric solutions. Known for its robust, AI-driven authentication technologies, Veridas continues to lead the industry by setting new standards in security, convenience, and trust worldwide.

