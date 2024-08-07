Entegris Enters Into Long-Term Supply Agreement with onsemi

BILLERICA, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Entegris, Inc. (Nasdaq: ENTG), a leading supplier of advanced materials and process solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries, announced it has entered into a long-term supply agreement with onsemi, a leading manufacturer of advanced energy-efficient power semiconductors. Under the terms of the agreement, Entegris will provide onsemi a broad range of co-optimized chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) solutions for silicon carbide (SiC) applications.

“Over the past four years, Entegris has leveraged its technology and innovation to become a leader in the growing SiC market, and we are pleased to enter into this long-term supply agreement with onsemi. Entegris will provide our leading CMP solutions to onsemi to assist the company in meeting the growing demands of its customers and the overall market,” said Bertrand Loy, president and CEO of Entegris.

While SiC offers critical advantages for the manufacture of advanced semiconductors, it is a very hard material that is naturally dense and chemically inert, making it difficult to achieve the desired surface quality on the wafer. With its complementary suite of CMP solutions including slurries, pads, brushes, and post-CMP cleans, Entegris is a leader for CMP solutions that enable the high-volume manufacture of SiC wafers.

According to Dann Woodland, president of Entegris’ Materials Solutions, “Entegris recognizes the compelling long-term prospects of silicon carbide technologies, which are increasingly relied on by manufacturers in a number of industries, including electric vehicles, power devices, renewable energy, wireless communication, and cloud computing. Our broad portfolio of CMP solutions enables high-volume manufacturers of SiC wafers such as onsemi to polish such wafers with high yield and low defectivity.”

“Both parties are excited about the opportunities that this partnership presents. We believe Entegris is well-positioned to offer complementary solutions, such as specialty gases, precursors, and graphite, to meet onsemi’s needs across other semiconductor manufacturing processes,” Mr. Woodland said.

“onsemi is one of only a few companies globally to manufacture SiC-based semiconductors from crystal growth to advanced packaging solutions, and we recognize Entegris’ ability to innovate and provide the latest in CMP solutions for silicon carbide,” said Nana Tseng, chief procurement officer and vice president external manufacturing at onsemi. “The agreement with Entegris enables us to reliably meet our customers’ rapidly increasing demand for innovative technologies that improve the energy efficiency in their applications.”

About Entegris

Entegris is a leading supplier of advanced materials and process solutions for the semiconductor and other high-tech industries. Entegris has approximately 8,000 employees throughout its global operations and is ISO 9001 certified. It has manufacturing, customer service and/or research facilities in the United States, Canada, China, Germany, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, and Taiwan. Additional information can be found at www.entegris.com.

Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements.” The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “outlook,” “project,” “should,” “may,” “will,” “would” or the negative thereof and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may include statements about fluctuations in demand for semiconductors; global economic uncertainty and the risks inherent in operating a global business; supply chain matters; inflationary pressures; future period guidance or projections; the Company’s performance relative to its markets, including the drivers of such performance; market and technology trends, including the duration and drivers of any growth trends; the development of new products and the success of their introductions; the focus of the Company’s engineering, research and development projects; and other matters. These forward-looking statements are based on current management expectations and assumptions only as of the date of this news release, are not guarantees of future performance and involve substantial risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, weakening of global and/or regional economic conditions, generally or specifically in the semiconductor industry, which could decrease the demand for the Company’s products and solutions; the level of, and obligations associated with, the Company’s indebtedness, including the debts incurred in connection with the acquisition of CMC Materials, Inc. (now known as CMC Materials LLC) (“CMC Materials”); risks related to the acquisition and integration of CMC Materials, including unanticipated difficulties or expenditures relating thereto, the ability to achieve the anticipated synergies and value-creation contemplated by the acquisition of CMC Materials and the diversion of management time on transaction-related matters; raw material shortages, supply and labor constraints, price increases, inflationary pressures and rising interest rates; operational, political and legal risks of the Company’s international operations; the Company’s dependence on sole source and limited source suppliers; the Company’s ability to meet rapid demand shifts; the Company’s ability to continue technological innovation and introduce new products to meet customers’ rapidly changing requirements; substantial competition; the Company’s concentrated customer base; the Company’s ability to identify, complete and integrate acquisitions, joint ventures, divestitures or other similar transactions; the Company’s ability to effectively implement any organizational changes; the Company’s ability to protect and enforce intellectual property rights; the impact of regional and global instabilities, hostilities and geopolitical uncertainty, including, but not limited to, the ongoing conflicts between Ukraine and Russia and between Israel and Hamas and other tensions in the Middle East, as well as the global responses thereto; the increasing complexity of certain manufacturing processes; changes in government regulations of the countries in which the Company operates, including the imposition of tariffs, export controls and other trade laws and restrictions and changes to national security and international trade policy, especially as they relate to China; fluctuation of currency exchange rates; fluctuations in the market price of the Company’s stock; and other risk factors and additional information described in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including under the heading “Risk Factors” in Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, filed on February 15, 2024, and in the Company’s other SEC filings. Except as required under the federal securities laws and the rules and regulations of the SEC, the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements or information contained herein, which speak as of their respective dates.