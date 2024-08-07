Vicarious Surgical Announces New Hospital System Partnership with LSU Health New Orleans

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vicarious Surgical Inc. (“Vicarious Surgical” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RBOT, RBOT WS), a next-generation robotics technology company seeking to improve lives by transforming robotic surgery, today announced that it has signed a strategic development agreement with the LSU Health New Orleans.

LSU Health New Orleans is Louisiana’s flagship and most comprehensive academic health sciences center. Known for the quality of its academic and training programs, the center educates the majority of Louisiana’s health care professionals. LSU Health New Orleans partners with University Medical Center (UMC), which hosts the largest medical training center in Louisiana. At the heart of UMC's operations is a network of over 760 physicians, supported by 446 licensed inpatient beds, 369 exam rooms, and 23 state-of-the-art surgical suites. UMC treats more than 200,000 patients annually across primary and specialty care. Across the broader LSU Health New Orleans system, faculty are responsible for more than 1 million patient visits annually.

Through the agreement, Vicarious Surgical will gain access to the LSU Health New Orleans network and collaborate directly with its team of experienced robotic surgeons and supporting staff. The partnership will leverage LSU Health New Orleans’s extensive surgeon training expertise to validate training protocols and identify expected drivers of surgeon adoption. The partnership also offers Vicarious Surgical the opportunity to collaborate on formative studies investigating the clinical and economic value proposition of the Company’s V1.0 system. LSU Health New Orleans’s profile as a regional care provider with an academic emphasis differentiates the partnership and offers Vicarious Surgical the opportunity to better understand the dynamics driving adoption in these settings.

“We’re thrilled to partner with LSU Health New Orleans as we tailor our system development and commercial launch strategies to meet the needs of individual care networks,” said Adam Sachs, CEO and Co-Founder, Vicarious Surgical. “As a regional provider with a prominent academic arm, LSU Health New Orleans offers unique insight into the administrative and clinical protocols associated with regional care centers of a similar profile. At the same time, their emphasis on physician training, involving learners at all levels, represents a meaningful opportunity for our team to collaborate with the next generation of surgeons and gain insight into the drivers of future system adoption.”

“As a network of providers dedicated to educating and mentoring the next generation of healthcare professionals, we are always looking at ways to improve the current standard of care,” said Dr. Michael Cook, Associate Professor of Clinical Surgery at LSU Health New Orleans. “Soft-tissue robotic surgery is an area of focus within our organization, and the differentiated value proposition supporting Vicarious’ single-port approach represents a meaningful step towards better care for patients. We look forward to working with the entire Vicarious Surgical team to further our joint mission of improving patient lives.”

About Vicarious Surgical

Founded in 2014, Vicarious Surgical is a next generation surgical robotics company, developing a unique disruptive technology with the multiple goals of substantially increasing the efficiency of surgical procedures, improving patient outcomes, and reducing healthcare costs. The Company’s novel surgical approach uses proprietary human-like surgical robots to virtually transport surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. The Company is led by an experienced team of technologists, medical device professionals and physicians, and is backed by technology luminaries including Bill Gates, Vinod Khosla’s Khosla Ventures, Innovation Endeavors, Jerry Yang’s AME Cloud Ventures, Sun Hung Kai & Co. Ltd and Philip Liang’s E15 VC. The Company is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts. Learn more at www.vicarioussurgical.com.

About LSU Health New Orleans

LSU Health New Orleans educates Louisiana's health care professionals. The state's health sciences university leader, LSU Health New Orleans includes a School of Medicine with campuses in New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Lafayette, the state's only School of Dentistry, Louisiana's only public School of Public Health, and Schools of Allied Health Professions, Nursing, and Graduate Studies. LSU Health New Orleans faculty take care of patients in hospitals and clinics throughout the region. In the vanguard of biosciences research, the LSU Health New Orleans research enterprise generates jobs and enormous annual economic impact. LSU Health New Orleans faculty have made lifesaving discoveries and continue to work to prevent, advance treatment and cure disease.