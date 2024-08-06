Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits Announces Renewed and Expanded Distribution Agreement with Freixenet Mionetto USA

MIAMI & WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits (Southern Glazer's) – the world’s preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol – today announced a renewal and expansion of its distribution agreement with Freixenet Mionetto USA (FXMUSA), the leading sparkling wine importer with a unique portfolio of Cava, Prosecco, Sekt, Champagne, Crémant, Sonoma, Alcohol-Removed and other fine wines, effective September 1, 2024.

Southern Glazer’s began its relationship with Mionetto USA in 2006 and expanded its alignment nationally to 33 markets in 2018. With this latest agreement, Southern Glazer’s will be adding the Freixenet, Segura Viudas and Gloria Ferrer brands to 18 of those markets while renewing the relationship in all 33.

“With the expansion of our current alignment, we will redeploy our team in a more efficient fashion and execute brand strategies with greater consistency and uniformity across sales channels,” said Enore Ceola, Chief Executive Officer, FXMUSA. “This allows us to meet trade and consumer demands, in terms of accessibility and consumption occasions.”

“I’m proud of our long-standing, mutually successful relationship with FXMUSA,” said Wayne E. Chaplin, Chief Executive Officer, Southern Glazer’s. “We fully embrace their team’s values and vision, and are looking forward to supporting their continued growth for years to come.”

This next chapter indicates FXMUSA’s commitment to investing in sparkling wine and building brands that resonate with today’s evolving consumers. It also allows the company to better align resources across the combined footprint.

“Southern Glazer’s proved to be a strong partner and we are excited to nationally align the balance of our portfolio,” said Andreas Brokemper, Chief Executive Officer, Henkell Freixenet. “This alignment will strengthen focus, efficiencies, synergies and execution, and finally a closer reach to our trade customers and consumers.”

“Our team is eager to support FXMUSA in achieving deeper market and channel penetration for its unique brands and categories,” said Mark Chaplin, Executive Vice President, Commercial Sales, Southern Glazer’s. “We will continue to showcase their brands through meaningful storytelling and leverage Southern Glazer’s best-in-class distribution and education resources to drive measurable, long-lasting results for FXMUSA.”

About Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits

Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits is the world’s preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol, building brands for moments that matter. The multi-generational, family-owned Company has operations in 44 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, and Canada, as well as brokerage operations through its WEBB Banks division in the Caribbean, Central and South America. In 2024, Southern Glazer’s was recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity and America’s Greatest Workplaces for Women. Southern Glazer’s urges all retail customers and adult consumers to market, sell, serve, and enjoy its products responsibly. For more information visit www.southernglazers.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @sgwinespirits.

About Freixenet Mionetto USA

Freixenet Mionetto USA, the United States subsidiary of Henkell Freixenet, offers a comprehensive portfolio of premium, iconic sparkling and still wine brands from renowned producers around the world including Italy, France, Germany, Spain, England and the United States. Led by quality and innovation, the company ranks in the top three sparkling wine companies and number one globally.

For additional news on Freixenet Mionetto USA, visit us on LinkedIn.