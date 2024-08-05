Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits Announces National Distribution Agreement with Sprinter Spirits

MIAMI & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits (Southern Glazer's)—the world’s preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol—today announced that it has signed a national distribution agreement with Sprinter Spirits (Sprinter), the bold and juicy ready-to-drink (RTD) vodka soda made with real fruit juice, premium vodka, and sparkling water founded by entrepreneur Kylie Jenner.

As part of the new agreement, Southern Glazer’s will distribute Sprinter in a total of 31 markets.

“We are proud to partner with the Southern Glazer’s team to continue to introduce Sprinter to more consumers across the country,” said Mike Novy, CEO, Calabasas Beverage Company. “Sprinter is the most delicious RTD vodka soda on the market, and we know that tapping into Southern Glazer’s premier route-to-market capabilities and proven best-in-class execution will drive efficiencies and continued success for Sprinter.”

Calabasas Beverage Company is the new shared services entity for 818 Spirits and Sprinter Spirits. This strategic move will see both companies sharing sales and marketing resources to streamline operations and enhance market presence. Southern Glazer’s has been distributing 818 Tequila since its launch in 2021.

“I am so excited to be consolidating distribution support for Sprinter Spirits and 818 Spirits with Southern Glazer’s,” said Kylie Jenner, founder of Sprinter Spirits. “I have loved working with my sister, Kendall, and learning from her experience in the spirits industry, especially as a female founder in an industry that has historically been more male dominated. Now that Sprinter and 818 are both backed by Southern Glazer’s, both brands will continue to grow and reach new consumers together.”

About Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits

Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits is the world’s preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol, building brands for moments that matter. The multi-generational, family-owned Company has operations in 44 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, and Canada, as well as brokerage operations through its WEBB Banks division in the Caribbean, Central and South America. In 2024, Southern Glazer’s was recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity and America’s Greatest Workplaces for Women. Southern Glazer’s urges all retail customers and adult consumers to market, sell, serve, and enjoy its products responsibly. For more information visit www.southernglazers.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @sgwinespirits.

About Sprinter

Founded by entrepreneur Kylie Jenner, Sprinter is a bold and juicy RTD vodka soda made with real fruit juice, premium vodka and sparkling water. Using the highest quality ingredients, Sprinter delivers vibrant and fruit-forward flavor profiles in four award-winning flavors - Black Cherry, Peach, Grapefruit and Lime. Sprinter is 100 calories, 4.5% ABV, gluten-free, with no added sugars.

Kylie designed Sprinter to be the life of the party – your co-host in a can. Sprinter is available nationwide in an 8-can variety pack. For more information, follow @drinksprinter and visit drinksprinter.com.