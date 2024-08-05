Emerald Bay Risk Solutions Partners with Curotech Specialty to Launch Commercial Property Program

MORRISTOWN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Emerald Bay Risk Solutions (“Emerald Bay” or the “Company”), a collaborative underwriting carrier, today announced a strategic partnership with Curotech Specialty (“Curotech”) to launch an excess & surplus commercial property program. Curotech is a technology enabled managing general agent that offers fast, tailored commercial property coverage across 25 states in the Midwest and Northeast. Reinsurance for the facility is provided by a panel of market-leading reinsurance companies that carry A- or higher rating from AM Best.

Underpinning all aspects of Curotech’s business is a bespoke, high-performance technology platform, developed from the ground-up as a fully integrated solution backed by an in-house software engineering team. This focus on technology and data analytics is complementary to Emerald Bay’s collaborative, tech-enabled underwriting approach, which allows for rapid execution driven by real-time information.

“The commercial property market remains a robust corner of the insurance market as large, admitted carriers faced with concentration issues and rigid risk management departments are unable to provide the flexibility required by insureds,” said Miles Allkins, Co-Founder and Chief Risk Officer of Emerald Bay. “We are looking forward to our partnership with Curotech and its team of specialist experts, who, like us, weave technology and data analysis into every facet of their strategy.”

“We are thrilled to launch the program with Emerald Bay,” said Kim Rhodes, President of Curotech. “Emerald Bay’s extensive experience in the industry and advanced technology capabilities provide significant value to the business. We have a strong cultural fit focused on underwriting and proactive decision making. Together, we are well positioned to grow a profitable book of business.”

Emerald Bay launched in March 2024 with backing from Bain Capital Insurance to deliver tailored insurance solutions, consistent underwriting results, and long-term, mutually valuable partnerships with a select group of high-performing managing general agents and market-leading reinsurance partners.

About Emerald Bay Risk Solutions

Emerald Bay Risk Solutions, a “Collaborative Underwriting Carrier,” is a specialty insurance firm, co-founded by industry veterans Dave Ingrey and Miles Allkins. With Bain Capital Insurance providing the flexibility to take advantage of market opportunities and a core of established programs, Emerald Bay’s emphasis on alignment of interests for all parties and on collaborative underwriting cultivates trust and mutual accountability. The company is structured to deliver quality admitted and surplus lines insurance solutions, working to bring optimized program offerings to the reinsurance market. Emerald Bay has an AM Best Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent).

For more information, visit www.emeraldbayrisk.com

About Curotech Specialty

Curotech Specialty is a dynamic, independent, technology enabled managing general agency that writes specialty business on an E&S lines basis. Curotech’s proprietary technology is central to the business, enabling enhanced underwriting and analytical capabilities that allow superior insured solutions.

For more information, visit www.curotechspecialty.com