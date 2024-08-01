Canva Brings Disney Magic to Content Creation

Ten characters - from classics like Toy Story’s Woody to new favorites like Inside Out’s Joy - are featured in a collection of D23 inspired templates and graphics, available through September 30. (Photo: Business Wire)

ANAHEIM, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Canva, the all-in-one visual communication platform, today announced it will expand its content library with a limited-edition collection of Disney content for use in designs. The announcement comes as part of Canva’s participation in D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, which will bring together tens of thousands of Disney fans from around the world for a one-of-a-kind experience in Anaheim, CA from August 9-11.

An enchanted addition to the world’s most comprehensive library of designer-made content

With 190 million users globally, Canva is building the world’s most diverse and specialized content library to support all creative needs. The collaborative, drag-and-drop editor and on-trend templates, animations, graphics, audio tracks and images make it simple to bring ideas to life in any form, including presentations, websites, social media posts and more.

Beginning August 9 for a limited time, Canva subscribers in the U.S. will have direct access to Disney characters that have captivated generations. Ten characters - from classics like Toy Story’s Woody to new favorites like Inside Out’s Joy - are featured in a collection of D23 inspired templates and graphics, available through September 30. This marks Canva’s most expansive collection of branded content to date.

The D23 collection emphasizes celebration and self-expression, offering inspiration for:

Creators looking to spark joy and share their fandom in custom social media posts, device wallpaper and profile pictures.

Students and teachers seeking to create engaging lessons, presentations or class projects with the characters and stories they love most.

Disney enthusiasts and D23 attendees commemorating magical experiences with thank you cards, invitations and photo collages which can be designed on Canva.

“Canva’s goal is to put everything you need to design what’s in your minds eye right at your fingertips. This marks an exciting evolution in our content library as we add branded content as a way to spark imagination and delight fans. Whether you’re creating something playful, sentimental or inspirational, Disney truly offers something for everyone and we’re so excited to see how people bring more Disney magic into the world through their designs,” said Silvia Oviedo, Head of Content and Discovery at Canva.

Fans can visit Canva at D23 for the first time this year, at a creative haven where they can turn their Disney memories into something magical. The Canva Magic Print Shop at D23 encourages guests to “Dream it, design it,” by getting hands-on and creating their own unique Canva designs featuring the D23 content collection. D23 guests also have the exclusive opportunity to design and print Disney-inspired tote bags with Canva Print.

New creative possibilities for Disney fans

Canva’s simple but powerful platform has attracted creators, students, professionals and enterprises seeking to harness the power of design to achieve their goals. From fan art to themed parties, Disney enthusiasts take a similar approach and are known to bring their fandom to life visually. Bringing Disney characters into Canva’s design editor will enable this in new ways.

“Canva exists to empower people to bring their ideas to life visually, and Disney is a true pioneer in visual storytelling. Our brands share a commitment to delighting our communities and facilitating self-expression, and we’re honored to partner to inspire more creativity among Disney fans and beyond,” said Kristine Segrist, Global Head of Consumer Marketing at Canva.

How to create Disney-inspired designs on Canva

For a limited time beginning August 9, all users can discover the Disney collection through the search bar on the Canva home page, in the editor, or by visiting canva.com/collections/disney.

Use of content in designs will be available to Canva’s paid subscribers, education and nonprofit users in the U.S., with plans to expand availability in the near future. Canva’s all-in-one Visual Suite has made it the design tool of choice empowering 17 million paid subscribers and 70 million Canva for Education users. More than half a million nonprofits also use Canva for Nonprofits at no cost to achieve their organizations’ design goals.

About Canva

Launched in 2013, Canva is a free online visual communications and collaboration platform with a mission to empower everyone in the world to design. Featuring a simple drag-and-drop user interface and a vast range of templates ranging from presentations, documents, websites, social media graphics, posters, apparel to videos, plus a huge library of fonts, stock photography, illustrations, video footage, and audio clips, anyone can take an idea and create something beautiful.

