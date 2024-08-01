Moda Center Adds Evolv Technology Ahead of Busy Concert Stretch and NBA Season

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Portland Trail Blazers and Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV), a leading security technology company pioneering AI-based screening designed to help create safer experiences, today announced a new partnership to bring Evolv Technology to Moda Center.

Moda Center has installed five Evolv Express® systems ahead of the building’s busiest stretch of the year. The new technology provides an efficient screening process, that can help allow fans to spend less time in line and more time in the arena enjoying the game or their favorite show.

“We are excited to partner with Evolv Technology to add their innovative Evolv Express systems to Moda Center,” said Chris Frey, vice president of safety and security, Portland Trail Blazers and Rose Quarter. “Evolv’s advanced sensor technology can help improve our ingress process, allow fans to spend more time inside Moda Center rather than waiting in line, and support maintaining a safe and secure environment. We are constantly striving to find innovative ways to improve our guest experience, and this partnership is a testament to that commitment.”

Evolv Express uses advanced sensor technology combined with artificial intelligence to differentiate between certain threats and many everyday metal objects people carry in their pockets. Fans can walk through without always stopping to be checked one by one, helping provide a smooth entry experience. The Moda Center, which can seat about 20,000 people, follows other venues such as the Footprint Center, home of the NBA’s Phoenix Suns, and the Toyota Center, home arena of the NBA’s Houston Rockets, in quickly forging a partnership with Evolv following the league’s recent conditional approval of technology for weapons detection.

“Whether it’s the Trail Blazers, NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament, or concerts, if there’s a big event in Portland, Moda Center is where it’s going to happen,” said John Baier, vice president of sports, for Evolv Technology. “Evolv is proud to partner with Moda Center and be a part of the security solution there, improving the guest experience for many.”

The Trail Blazers become one of more than 40 teams across the five major professional U.S. sports using Express to screen fans. Evolv Express screens more than one million people each day, and two million on weekends across hundreds customers, including sports stadiums, theme parks, performing arts centers, schools, hospitals, casinos, houses of worship, and other venues.

About Evolv Technology

Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV) is designed to transform human security to make a safer, faster, and better experience for the world’s most iconic venues and companies as well as schools, hospitals, and public spaces, using industry leading artificial intelligence (AI)-powered screening and analytics. Its mission is to transform security to create a safer world to live, work, learn, and play. Evolv has digitally transformed the gateways in many places where people gather by enabling seamless integration combined with powerful analytics and insights. Evolv’s advanced systems have scanned more than a billion people since 2019. Evolv has been awarded the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) SAFETY Act Designation as a Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology (QATT) as well as the Security Industry Association (SIA) New Products and Solutions (NPS) Award in the Law Enforcement/Public Safety/Guarding Systems category, as well as Sport Business Journal’s (SBJ) awards for “Best In Fan Experience Technology” and “Best In Sports Technology”. Evolv®, Evolv Express®, Evolv Insights®, Evolv Cortex AI®, and Evolv Visual Gun Detection™ are registered trademarks or trademarks of Evolv Technologies, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions. For more information, visit https://evolvtechnology.com.

ABOUT THE PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS

Members of the National Basketball Association (NBA), the Portland Trail Blazers were founded in 1970 and purchased by the late Paul G. Allen in 1988. The team's rich heritage includes 37 playoff appearances, three trips to the NBA Finals, an NBA championship in 1977 and a commitment to community service and sustainability. The Trail Blazers are dedicated to positively impacting underserved kids and their families throughout Oregon and Southwest Washington where they live, learn and play. Portland is the first and only professional sports franchise to receive the prestigious National Points of Light Award for excellence in corporate and community service. The Trail Blazers home arena, Moda Center, is the first existing arena to earn LEED Platinum Certification in 2019 after receiving LEED Gold Recertification in 2015 and becoming the first existing professional sports venue in the world to receive LEED Gold status in 2010. The team is also one of the founding members of the Green Sports Alliance. For more information, visit trailblazers.com.