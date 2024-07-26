Quantum Health Named a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion by Disability:IN and American Association of People with Disabilities

DUBLIN, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Celebrating 25 years as the leading consumer healthcare navigation and care coordination company for self-insured employers, Quantum Health announced today it has been named a “Best Place to Work” and top scorer on the Disability Equality Index® conducted by Disability:IN and the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD).

While the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion movement has primarily focused on highlighting racial, gender and cultural respect and recognition, people with disabilities also represent a minority community with specific support needs. The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that 1.3 billion people living with a disability worldwide represent a tremendous source of talent and innovation for the workforce, and market share for brands. Disability is a natural part of the human experience and crosses lines of age, ethnicity, gender, gender identity, race, sexual orientation, socioeconomic status and other population demographics. Leveraging Diversity, Equity and Inclusion helps build accessible, equitable and inclusive businesses that resonate with people with disabilities.

The Disability Equality Index is the world’s most comprehensive benchmarking tool for Fortune 1000 scope companies to measure disability workplace inclusion inside an organization and to assess performance across industry sectors. By completing the Disability Equality Index, companies can demonstrate stakeholder commitment to disability inclusion and equality, as well as broader social issues, and enhance their reputation. The Disability Equality Index was originally modeled off the template established by the Corporate Equality Index that highlights workplace policies inclusive to LGBTQ+ employees.

“On the 10th anniversary of the Disability Equality Index, we’re extremely proud of the 542 national and international companies that are taking a proactive role in leading progress toward disability inclusion, setting a benchmark for others to follow. Their dedication to fostering inclusive workplaces not only attracts top talent but also drives innovation and creates sustainable performance in today’s global market. Together, we are creating a future where everyone can contribute and thrive,” said Jill Houghton, president and CEO of Disability:IN.

Healthcare is complicated. Quantum Health Warriors® help guide and support the healthcare benefits experience of over 3.1 million members — employees and their dependents — covered by the 500-plus self-insured employer clients Quantum Health serves. Within the company, diversity is embraced to secure the belonging of every Healthcare Warrior. This strong commitment to diversity and inclusion allows Healthcare Warriors to in turn understand and have sensitivity to all member communities, ensuring no one navigates their healthcare journey alone. Quantum Health Warriors provide expertise; leverage the latest technology, information and resources; and empathize with members as they guide them on benefits and the healthcare options right for them. This guidance is foundational to how Quantum Health serves its members, going above and beyond to ensure members’ unique needs, including any SDOH (social determinants of health) barriers like access, transportation, housing and medical support, are addressed as part of any care journey.

“We are so proud Disability:IN named us a Best Place to Work through their Disability Equality Index. Quantum Health has always been committed to hiring inclusively, creating accessible tools and technology for our Healthcare Warriors, clients and members,” said Veronica Knuth, Chief People Officer for Quantum Health. We are also proud to support our own disability-focused employee resource group that offers support, networking, education and professional development to Quantum Health employees. We continue to build diverse teams to serve our equally diverse clients and members by offering an inclusive culture that fosters belonging and mutual respect — where associates from all backgrounds are valued and given the tools, resources and opportunities to achieve their full potential.”

In 2024, 542 corporations, including 71 Fortune 100 and 220 Fortune 500 companies, utilized the Disability Equality Index to benchmark their disability inclusion efforts. The 2024 Disability Equality Index measured six attributes: Culture & Leadership, Enterprise-Wide Access, Employment Practices (Benefits; Recruitment; Employment, Education, Retention & Advancement; Accommodations), Community Engagement, Supplier Diversity, and Responsible Procurement (non-weighted).

About the Disability Equality Index

The Disability Equality Index has become the leading independent, third-party resource for the annual benchmarking of corporate disability inclusion policies and programs and is now trusted by more than 70% of the United States Fortune 100 and nearly half of the Fortune 500. Such companies must increasingly consider how emerging global reporting directives and stakeholder expectations surrounding social and corporate governance factors impact their operational, cultural, reputational and financial performance.

The Disability Equality Index is an objective, reflective, forward-thinking and confidential disability rating tool designed to assist business in advancing inclusion practices. It is a comprehensive benchmark that helps companies build a roadmap of measurable, tangible actions across five scored categories: Culture & Leadership, Enterprise-Wide Access, Employment Practices, Community Engagement and Supplier Diversity. Participating companies receive a score, on a scale of zero to 100, with those scoring 80 or higher earning the distinction of “Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion” for the benchmark year.

Findings from a two-year Global Disability Equality Index pilot informed the launch of a scored benchmark that opened in 2024 to seven new countries in addition to the United States. These include Brazil, Canada, Germany, India, Japan, the Philippines and the United Kingdom. Now in its 10th year, the Disability Equality Index has grown nearly 7x since 2015, expanding from 80 companies in its first year to 541 in 2024. Collectively, the 2024 edition received 748 submissions spanning the eight benchmarked countries.

About the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD)

AAPD is a convener, connector and catalyst for change, increasing the political and economic power for people with disabilities. As a national cross-disability rights organization, AAPD advocates for full civil rights for the 60-plus million Americans with disabilities. Learn more at www.aapd.com

About Disability:IN

Disability:IN is a global organization driving disability inclusion and equality in business. More than 500 corporations partner with Disability:IN to create long-term business and social impact through the world’s most comprehensive disability inclusion benchmarking and reporting tool, the Disability Equality Index; best-in-class conferences and programs; expert counsel and engagement; and public policy leadership. To learn more about Disability:IN’s key initiatives, including Boards Are IN, Investors Are IN and CEOs Are IN, visit https://disabilityin.org/.

About Quantum Health

Quantum Health celebrates its 25th year as the industry-leading consumer healthcare navigation and care coordination company that delivers an unparalleled consumer experience to its members, as well as validated claims savings and high satisfaction rates for its self-insured employer and payer clients. Quantum Health's proprietary Real-Time Intercept® capability identifies opportunities for early intervention in a member’s healthcare journey, resulting in better engagement, outcomes and cost efficiencies.

Founded in 1999 and based in Dublin, Ohio, Quantum Health has earned numerous awards and honors, including being named among the Fastest-Growing Private Companies by Inc. 5000, a Great Place to Work by FORTUNE Magazine and Entrepreneur Magazine, and one of FORTUNE’S Best Workplaces in Healthcare. The Women Presidents’ Organization has also ranked Quantum Health as one of the 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies for over 15 years.

To learn more about the company, visit Quantum-Health.com, and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.