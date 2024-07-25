Straight Talk Wireless Named Entitlement Partner of Homestead-Miami Speedway Cup Series Playoff Race

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Homestead-Miami Speedway announced Straight Talk Wireless as an Official Partner in a deal that includes the entitlement of October’s NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race. The Straight Talk Wireless 400 will take place on Sunday, October 27, with the winner punching their ticket to the Championship 4 and a shot at being crowned Cup Series champion.

“We always look to deliver a quality product here at Homestead-Miami Speedway, and like us, Straight Talk Wireless prides itself on bringing the greatest value to their customers,” said Homestead-Miami Speedway President Guillermo Santa Cruz. “This is the start of a great partnership, and we can’t wait to see the Cup Series Playoff action on track during the Straight Talk Wireless 400.”

Straight Talk Wireless is available only at Walmart or via www.straighttalk.com and provides customers several value-based plans. Month-to-month options are available and offer customers an affordable cell phone service with plan flexibility.

“We are thrilled to be the entitlement sponsor of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race and to announce the very first Straight Talk Wireless 400,” said Cheryl Gresham, Chief Marketing Officer at Verizon Value. “Having a race dedicated to the Straight Talk brand will drive awareness for the brand in Miami, which is a top market for us. NASCAR fans are Walmart shoppers and Walmart shoppers can easily get Straight Talk when shopping in-store. This sponsorship makes a lot of sense for us and will drive awareness for Straight Talk in a major way.”

During the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs at Homestead-Miami Speedway last year, an intense battle between Christopher Bell, William Byron, and Ryan Blaney ensued during the late stages of the race. With three laps to go, Bell pulled away from Blaney to secure his spot in the Championship 4 at the season finale at Phoenix Raceway. This win marked Bell’s first Cup Series victory at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Blaney would go on to win the 2023 Cup Series championship.

The NASCAR Playoffs race weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway begins with a doubleheader on Saturday, Oct. 26. The day kicks off with the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series at noon ET followed by the NASCAR Xfinity Series at 4 p.m. ET. The NASCAR Cup Series will cap off the weekend’s action on Sunday, Oct. 27, with the Straight Talk Wireless 400 at 2:30 p.m. For more information on the Straight Talk Wireless 400 race, visit Straighttalk.com/NASCAR.

Tickets are available for purchase via phone at 866-409-7223 or online at www.homesteadmiamispeedway.com. Fans can stay connected to Homestead-Miami Speedway on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Click here to download Straight Talk Wireless 400 logos.

About Homestead-Miami Speedway

Founded by Miami businessman, racing enthusiast and philanthropist Ralph Sanchez, Homestead-Miami Speedway has been open since 1995 following an initiative to spur economic recovery in the aftermath of Hurricane Andrew. The 650-acre facility features a 1.5-mile oval and 2.21-mile road course which also hosts on-track events nearly 300 days per year and generates more than $301 million annually for the region. NASCAR crowned champions in all three of its national series at Homestead-Miami Speedway for 18 straight years (2002-19). Homestead-Miami Speedway is home to Fast Lane Friday, which serves as a legal drag racing event open to all car enthusiasts 18 and older with a valid driver's license and proof of registration and insurance. Located inside of Turn 3 on a 20,000 square foot beach, Beach Bash is exclusively offered for fans at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Open to all ages, the beach sits on the spring-fed 7-acre lake which spans the width of the backstretch and offers live entertainment, beach and water activities, and unique food and beverage options all while taking in the race action. For more information on Homestead-Miami Speedway, please visit www.homesteadmiamispeedway.com.

About NASCAR

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 14 of the nation’s major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR sanctions races in three national series (NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR Xfinity Series™, and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series™), four international series (NASCAR Brasil Sprint Race, NASCAR Canada Series, NASCAR Mexico Series, NASCAR Whelen Euro Series), four regional series (ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East & West and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour) and a local grassroots series (NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series). The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics, and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in five cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races annually in 11 countries and more than 30 U.S. states.

For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, X and Snapchat.

About Straight Talk Wireless

Straight Talk Wireless provides quality no-contract wireless solutions to value-conscious consumers and is available exclusively at Walmart, Walmart.com, and Straighttalk.com.

Straight Talk is part of the Verizon Value portfolio of prepaid brands, which includes Total by Verizon, Visible, Tracfone, Simple Mobile, SafeLink, Walmart Family Mobile, and Verizon Prepaid.