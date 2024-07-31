35th International Symposium on Human Identification (ISHI) Highlights Intersection of True Crime Media and DNA Forensics

The International Symposium on Human Identification is an annual meeting on DNA forensics that welcomes experts representing 40+ countries to discuss the latest advances in forensic DNA analysis.

MADISON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The International Symposium on Human Identification (ISHI) will celebrate its 35th anniversary September 23—26 in San Antonio. The annual meeting on DNA forensics welcomes more than 900 forensic DNA experts and law enforcement professionals from around the world. Promega Corporation, a developer and manufacturer of products for DNA-based human identification, has sponsored ISHI since its inception.

The 2024 ISHI Keynote session will spotlight the intersection of true crime media and DNA forensics. A panel of speakers will share insights and experiences that underscore the role of DNA in connecting the past with the present and shaping the future.

Speakers include:

Patty Wetterling – Advocate of children's safety and chair of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

Joy Baker – Co-author of Dear Jacob: A Mother's Journey of Hope and blogger

Professor Turi King – Scientist, presenter, speaker and author who is passionate about communicating science to the public

Dr. Anna Barbaro – President of the Worldwide Association of Women Forensic Experts

Ashley Flowers – Founder of AudioChuck, podcaster, author and advocate

WHAT: ISHI is the largest annual meeting focusing entirely on DNA forensics. Promega Corporation launched the symposium 35 years ago and continues to be a sponsor. Topics covered at ISHI 35 will include forensic investigative genetic genealogy, artificial intelligence, disaster victim identification and the challenge of DNA chimerism in forensic analysis.

WHEN: September 23—26, 2024

WHERE: JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa, San Antonio, TX

WHO: ISHI attracts forensic experts representing 40+ countries and a variety of professions including criminalists, research scientists, lab directors, CODIS analysts and forensic scientists to discuss the latest advances in forensic DNA analysis. Media are invited to attend and must pre-register.

WEB: Visit www.ishinews.com for agenda, registration and updates.

About Promega Corporation

This symposium for forensic experts and suppliers is offered through Promega Corporation, a leader in providing innovative solutions and technical support to the life sciences industry. The company’s portfolio of over 4,000 products supports a range of life science work across areas such as cell biology; DNA, RNA and protein analysis; drug development; human identification and molecular diagnostics. These tools and technologies have grown in their application over the last 45 years and are used today by scientists and technicians in labs for academic and government research, forensics, pharmaceuticals, clinical diagnostics and veterinary, agricultural and environmental testing. Promega is headquartered in Madison, WI, USA with branches in 16 countries and over 50 global distributors. Learn more at www.promega.com.