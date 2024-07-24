Lincoln Financial Group Teams Up With Star Quarterback Jalen Hurts on a Dynamic Brand and Community Engagement Partnership, With a Focus on Financial Wellness

RADNOR, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC) today announced its partnership with Philadelphia Eagles star quarterback, Jalen Hurts, which will focus on promoting financial wellness through brand content and community engagement. The sponsorship is a natural extension of Lincoln’s more than 20-year partnership with the Philadelphia Eagles, with exclusive naming rights to Lincoln Financial Field.

Jalen Hurts said, “ Lincoln Financial has played an important role in my career so far, since I call Lincoln Financial Field my home field. Lincoln is also a trusted brand for helping people achieve their financial goals, no matter their circumstance. This is a mission that I believe in and, through my Jalen Hurts Foundation in partnership with Lincoln’s Foundation, hope to bring to more communities in need.”

Hurts has long demonstrated a commitment to leadership on and off the field, particularly in supporting underserved Philadelphia children and communities. Along with his active role in the Eagles Autism Foundation, he launched his Jalen Hurts Foundation in 2024, aimed to strengthen communities by serving, mentoring and advancing youth.

Similarly, the Lincoln Financial Foundation focuses on building stronger communities through nonprofit partnerships with the long-term goal of helping people build secure financial futures for themselves and their families. The company advances that mission through three priorities – financial wellness, youth education and human services – that are fundamental in shaping bright futures. For many decades, the Foundation has played an active role in uplifting communities in the Greater Philadelphia area, where the company is headquartered, and across Lincoln’s other major locations.

The Lincoln Financial Foundation and the Jalen Hurts Foundation will partner to support non-profit organizations in alignment with their shared objectives.

Lincoln Financial’s Chairman, President and CEO Ellen Cooper said, “ Lincoln Financial is proud of our Foundation’s long history of community outreach and philanthropic efforts throughout our key cities, including Philadelphia. Our partnership with the Jalen Hurts Foundation is a natural extension of these efforts and we’re excited to work alongside Jalen to support the critical mission of building financial wellness in our communities.”

** Video asset: Jalen Hurts shares his excitement about partnering with Lincoln Financial Group – linked here.

About Lincoln Financial Group

Lincoln Financial Group helps people to plan, protect and retire with confidence. As of December 31, 2023, approximately 17 million customers trust our guidance and solutions across four core businesses – annuities, life insurance, group protection, and retirement plan services. As of March 31, 2024, the company had $310 billion in end-of-period account balances, net of reinsurance. Headquartered in Radnor, Pa., Lincoln Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE: LNC) and its affiliates. Learn more at LincolnFinancial.com.