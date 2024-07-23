Accenture Pioneers Custom Llama LLM Models with NVIDIA AI Foundry

Accenture today announced the launch of the Accenture AI Refinery™ framework, built on NVIDIA AI Foundry, to enable clients to build custom LLM models with the Llama 3.1 collection of openly available models, also introduced today. (Graphic: Business Wire)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accenture (NYSE:ACN) today announced the launch of the Accenture AI Refinery™ framework, built on NVIDIA AI Foundry, to enable clients to build custom LLM models with the Llama 3.1 collection of openly available models, also introduced today.

While enterprises are exploring the power of gen AI, they have to distill and refine the underlying LLM models with their own data and unique processes. The Accenture AI Refinery framework, which sits within its foundation model services, marks a significant step forward in the use of generative AI for enterprises. It will enable clients to build custom LLMs with domain-specific knowledge and deploy powerful AI systems that reflect their unique business needs and help drive reinvention of their business, and their industry.

Julie Sweet, chair and CEO of Accenture, said, “The world’s leading enterprises are looking to reinvent with tech, data and AI. They see how generative AI is transforming every industry and are eager to deploy applications powered by custom models. Accenture has been working with NVIDIA technology to reinvent enterprise functions and now can help clients quickly create and deploy their own custom Llama models to power transformative AI applications for their own business priorities.”

Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA, said, “The introduction of Meta’s openly available Llama models marks a pivotal moment for enterprise generative AI adoption, and many are seeking expert guidance and resources to create their own custom Llama LLMs. Powered by NVIDIA AI Foundry, Accenture’s AI Refinery will help fuel business growth with end-to-end generative AI services for developing and deploying custom models.”

Accenture is also using this AI Refinery framework to reinvent its enterprise functions, initially with marketing and communications and then extending to other functions. The solution is enabling Accenture to quickly create gen AI applications that are trained for its unique business needs.

Accenture’s new AI Refinery framework has four key elements to help enterprises adapt and customize prebuilt foundation models and deploy them to reflect their unique business needs:

Domain model customization and training: distill and refine prebuilt foundation models with customers’ own data and unique processes to drive reinvention and value powered by NVIDIA AI Foundry.

Switchboard platform: allows a user to select a combination of models to address the business context or based on factors, such as cost or accuracy.

Enterprise cognitive brain: scans and vectorizes all corporate data and knowledge into an enterprise-wide index to empower gen-AI machines.

Agentic architecture: enables AI systems to act autonomously—to reason, plan and propose tasks that can be executed responsibly with minimal human oversight.

These services will be available to all customers using Llama in Accenture AI Refinery, which is built on the NVIDIA AI Foundry service comprised of foundation models, NVIDIA NeMo and other enterprise software, accelerated computing, expert support and a broad partner ecosystem. Models created with AI Refinery can be deployed across all hyper scaler clouds with a variety of commercial options.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company that helps the world’s leading businesses, governments and other organizations build their digital core, optimize their operations, accelerate revenue growth and enhance citizen services—creating tangible value at speed and scale. We are a talent- and innovation-led company with approximately 750,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries. Technology is at the core of change today, and we are one of the world’s leaders in helping drive that change, with strong ecosystem relationships. We combine our strength in technology and leadership in cloud, data and AI with unmatched industry experience, functional expertise and global delivery capability. We are uniquely able to deliver tangible outcomes because of our broad range of services, solutions and assets across Strategy & Consulting, Technology, Operations, Industry X and Song. These capabilities, together with our culture of shared success and commitment to creating 360° value, enable us to help our clients reinvent and build trusted, lasting relationships. We measure our success by the 360° value we create for our clients, each other, our shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

Copyright © 2024 Accenture. All rights reserved. Accenture and its logo are registered trademarks of Accenture.