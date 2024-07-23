DoseMe Expands Licensing Agreement with Dot.lib

JUPITER, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DoseMe, a leading provider of model-informed precision dosing (MIPD), today announced it has expanded its agreement with Dot.lib as its reseller and distribution partner in Mexico, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil and other Latin America countries.

Since 1991, Dot.lib has been a leading provider of scientific healthcare information solutions, dedicated to empowering academic, corporate, and government institutions in Latin America and Iberia with access to high-quality digital resources.

“The two companies have been partnered since 2019 and the new agreement will help foster education and growth of therapeutic drug monitoring (TDM) that has evolved as an important tool,” said Paul Edwards, CEO at DoseMe. “Our real-world data proves the transition from trough dosing to precision dosing of antibiotics in individual patients with infections, particularly in critically ill patients, contributes to improved information for clinicians, even in the highest risk cases, which directly improves the overall patient journey.”

Results reported in a research paper, Switching Vancomycin Monitoring From Trough Concentration to Area Under the Curve Estimation by Bayesian Forecasting: A Short Communication on a Cost-Benefit Study in Resource-Limited Settings, authored by João Paulo M. Telles, MD, PhD, Infectious Diseases Specialist, AC Camargo Cancer Center and recently published in Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Journal, show how commercial vancomycin Bayesian forecasting–based protocol presents important cost-benefit outcomes, even in resource-limited settings, as decreased laboratory expenditures can overcome software costs.

“In the area of precision dosing, we have partnered with DoseMe to deliver best-in-class software and services to help enhance clinical pharmacist and physician efficiency, reduce healthcare costs and, ultimately, improve patient outcomes,” said Humberto Marcolini, Regional Sales Manager for Portugal and Spain at Dot.lib. “We can easily demonstrate why DoseMeRx is the industry-leading, model-informed precision dosing platform and renewing the agreement is what is right for us and the healthcare organizations we serve now and in the future.”

Dot.lib provides an extensive range of selected databases, e-journals, e-books, and other digital solutions from premier providers worldwide, ensuring that physicians, pharmacists, nurses and other healthcare professionals have access to the most relevant research, tools and technology in their respective fields.

About DoseMe

DoseMe combines smart technology with science, leveraging clinically-validated PK/PD models, patient characteristics, drug concentrations, and genotype to accurately individualize a dose in seconds. The platform is HIPAA, ISO & FDA compliant and the only Bayesian dosing platform to be HITRUST CSF certified. For more information on successful applications of its products, DoseMeRx and DoseMe Analytics, visit https://doseme-rx.com/success-stories.