LitePoint, Metanoia, and Pegatron 5G Showcase Advanced Open RAN Solutions

TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LitePoint, a leading provider of wireless test solutions, Metanoia Communications Inc. (Metanoia), a semiconductor SoC solutions provider empowering the 5G Open Radio Access Networking (O-RAN), and Pegatron 5G, a renowned provider of O-RAN compliant products and end-to-end 5G network technologies, jointly exhibited cutting-edge solutions for O-RAN deployments for the first time at the 2024 Open RAN Summit in Taipei. This marked a significant milestone in the collaboration between the three companies, highlighting their combined efforts to advance 5G technology and Open RAN adoption.

LitePoint demonstrated its IQFR1-RU testing platform, showcasing its integration with Metanoia's Open-Radio-Unit (O-RU) chipsets embedded in Pegatron 5G's PR1450 series O-RU. Additionally, LitePoint showed its IQfact5G automation tool for comprehensive 3GPP TS 38.141 transmitter and receiver testing on IQFR1-RU. This showcase emphasized the seamless interoperability between these technologies, which is critical for ensuring the performance and reliability of 5G networks.

"Our comprehensive Software Defined Radio (SDR) based 5G SoC chipsets provides a Semi-Turnkey system solution, including a complete HDK, a comprehensive SDK with full source code access, and ATE tools for engineering & production tuning & testing, ensuring a seamless integration and an optimal performance for a quick time to market volume production,” said Metanoia's CEO/Chairman, Dr. Stewart Wu, “We are proud to partner with leaders like LitePoint and Pegatron 5G to make this significant milestone and set a new benchmark for the future of 5G O-RAN solutions."

"The PR1450 series, validated on LitePoint's IQFR1-RU, represents a significant milestone in our efforts to advance Open RAN technology," David Hoelscher, VP Business Development & Chief Product Officer at Pegatron 5G added. "We look forward to continuing our collaboration with LitePoint and Metanoia to bring innovative solutions to the market."

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Metanoia and Pegatron 5G to showcase our joint capabilities in Open RAN deployments," said Adam Smith, Director of Product Marketing at LitePoint. "Our IQFR1-RU testing platform, combined with Metanoia's chipsets and Pegatron 5G's O-RU products, offers a powerful solution for the evolving 5G landscape."

The 2024 Open RAN Summit provided an ideal platform for LitePoint, Metanoia, and Pegatron 5G to showcase their joint capabilities and commitment to driving the future of 5G and Open RAN deployments.

Technical Details

LitePoint – IQFR1-RU testing platform

A groundbreaking test solution for 5G O-RAN Radio Units. This innovative system is the first of its kind, offering a fully integrated, single box solution for calibration and RF-performance verification of 5G O-RUs. By streamlining tests to ensure proper functionality in real-world deployment scenarios, the IQFR1-RU revolutionizes O-RU testing and enables simple product development, characterization, and manufacturing.

For more information, please visit https://www.litepoint.com/products/iqfr1-ru-5g-fr1-o-ran-radio-unit-test-system/

Metanoia – MT2812 5G Digital Front End (DFE) SoC / MT3812 5G RF Transceiver IC

MT2812 features a programmable 5G modem with advanced DSP technology, dual RISC processors, and integrated high-speed data converters. This SoC supports a wide range of wireless applications by converting multiple data formats to the Ethernet medium, making it ideal for 5G New Radio (5G NR).

MT3812 is a tri-band 2×2 Multiple-Input Multiple-Output (MIMO) transceiver that supports a broad range of wireless applications, including 5G FR1 and FR2 (as an intermediate frequency) for O-RU and small cell systems. For more information, please visit https://metanoia-comm.com/products/5g/

Pegatron 5G – PR1450 series

PR1450 series indoor 5G FR1 4T4R O-RU, a cutting-edge solution for seamless indoor 5G connectivity, features such as 3GPP Rel. 16 compliance, URLLC mini slot support, optimized bandwidth utilization, lower power consumption compared to FPGA-based chipsets, and a wide operating temperature range. For more information, please visit https://5g.Pegatroncorp.com/productsAndSolutions/category/id/8/cid/16

About LitePoint:

LitePoint creates wireless test solutions and services for the world's most innovative wireless device makers, helping them to ensure their products perform for today's demanding consumers. A leading innovator in wireless testing, LitePoint products come out of the box ready to test the most widely used wireless chipsets in the world. LitePoint works with the world's leading makers of smartphones, tablets, PCs, wireless access points and chipsets. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, California, and with offices worldwide, LitePoint is a wholly owned subsidiary of Teradyne (Nasdaq:TER), a leading supplier of automatic test equipment and industrial automation solutions. Teradyne® is a registered trademark of Teradyne, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries.

About Metanoia:

Metanoia Communications Inc specializes in Software Defined Radio (SDR) and 5G/B5G PHY design for Open RAN Radio Units and Small Cell base stations. Metanoia's leading-edge technology and expertise in 5G wireless semiconductor solutions deliver highly competitive Digital Baseband and RF chipsets, complemented by software to build semi-turnkey solutions.

Utilizing OFDM and proprietary Software Defined Radio technology, Metanoia's solutions are programmable, upgradable, and interoperable to meet the current and future 3GPP O-RAN standards.

About Pegatron 5G:

Pegatron 5G is a provider of end-to-end comprehensive solutions. Leveraging extensive product development experience and vertically integrated manufacturing capabilities, PEGATRON established the O-RAN team in 2018.

Drawing on our original design philosophy, Pegatron 5G is fully committed to developing products compliant with O-RAN specifications, including a family of 5G Radios, Servers, and Networking products. Together with edge computing and network management solutions tailored for private networks, we provide complete end-to-end solutions.

We are fueled by a passion for innovation and a deep understanding of the multifaceted demands driving industry transformation. Our goal is not only to realize new communication methods but also to unlock endless possibilities within the industry.