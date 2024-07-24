SiMa.ai and Ortecs Announce Representative & Distribution Agreement to Deliver Edge AI Technology in Israel

SAN JOSE, Calif. & YAD RAMBAM, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SiMa.ai, the software centric, embedded edge machine learning system-on-chip company, and Ortecs, a leading representative and distributor for top electronic manufacturers’ components and solutions, today announced a strategic agreement for representation and distribution of SiMa.ai’s Machine Learning System on Chip (MLSoC) products in Israel.

Through its partnership with SiMa.ai, Ortecs will expand its portfolio and provide its customers and the market in Israel with a new artificial intelligence offering, which has consistently been an area growing in demand from its large customer base. With the newly appointed VP AI, Mrs. Yamit Sade, Ortecs is committed and focused on the AI Machine Learning business development and building a new division including a technical team with expertise and rich experience in AI/Machine Learning.

SiMa.ai will support Ortecs on this expansion with products poised to disrupt legacy vendors in the region, increasing power and efficiency for aerospace and defense, robotics, industrial, commercial, automotive, and medical customers, among others.

SiMa.ai provides one platform for all edge AI that scales with customers as their AI/ML projects evolve, from computer vision, to transformers to multimodal generative AI. The SiMa.ai MLSoC enables full pipeline deployment of complete real-world workloads as a standalone edge-based system, with high performance and power efficiency.

SiMa.ai’s MLSoC works seamlessly with SiMa.ai’s Palette Software to support customers across multiple verticals such as industrial manufacturing, retail, aerospace, defense, agriculture, and healthcare, with increased compute capabilities, while maximizing efficiency by delivering the highest frames per second per watt (FPS/W) performance in the edge AI/ML market.

With this agreement, Ortecs and SiMa.ai will jointly market SiMa.ai’s offerings and Ortecs will serve as the region’s representative and distributor for the SiMa.ai MLSoC, SiMa.ai Palette Software and SiMa.ai Development Kits.

“We are pleased to enter an agreement with Ortecs to expand SiMa's representation and distribution in Israel. Ortecs is known for providing its customers innovative technology solutions that help them achieve new performance levels,” said Elizabeth Samara-Rubio, Chief Business Officer, SiMa.ai. “This agreement with Ortecs will enable customers to scale their AI/ML edge solutions with SiMa.ai’s ONE platform.”

“We are excited for this new business partnership with SiMa.ai, an innovative technological leader for embedded-edge machine learning system-on-chip. With this partnership, we are poised to elevate our capabilities and deliver advanced solutions to our customers across a broad spectrum of market,” said David Zini, CEO & Founder, Ortecs. “SiMa.ai’s full stack offerings for edge AI furthers our portfolio of AI products and allows our customers to easily build and deploy ML solutions and address any Computer Vision application. In this era of rapidly evolving technology, we are thrilled to welcome Yamit Sade as a key leader on our team. With extensive experience in semiconductor technology and business development across various leadership roles, Yamit will play a pivotal role in shaping the next wave of growth for Ortecs.”

About Ortecs:

With over 18 years of experience as a leading company in the industry partnering with top manufacturers, our vision is to make the impossible possible. Established in 2006, Ortecs is a global authorized Representative and Distributor of electronic components that provides smart solutions to support a variety of projects and applications. We specialize in cutting-edge solutions that exceed expectations, excelling in strong commitment to our customers and vendors worldwide. Our expertise lies in custom designing products to exact specifications, ensuring seamless integration and optimal performance across diverse industries including Aerospace & Defense, Medical, Industrial, Robotics, Commercial, and Automotive.

To learn more about Ortecs, please visit our site: www.ortecs.com

About SiMa.ai:

SiMa.ai is the software-centric, embedded edge machine learning system-on-chip (MLSoC) company. SiMa.ai delivers one platform for all edge AI that flexibly adjusts to any framework, network, model, sensor, or modality. Edge ML applications that run completely on the SiMa.ai MLSoC see a tenfold increase in performance and energy efficiency, bringing higher fidelity intelligence to ML use cases spanning computer vision to generative AI, in minutes. With SiMa.ai, customers unlock new paths to revenue and significant cost savings to innovate at the edge across industrial manufacturing, retail, aerospace, defense, agriculture, and healthcare. SiMa.ai was founded in 2018, has raised $270M and is backed by Fidelity Management & Research Company, Maverick Capital, Point72, MSD Partners, VentureTech Alliance and more.

To learn more about SiMa.ai’s Partner Program, visit https://sima.ai/partners/.