Vodafone Business Expands Global Communications Offerings to Include RingCentral’s Native Contact Center Solution, RingCX

BELMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG), a leading provider of AI-driven cloud business communications, contact center, video and hybrid event solutions, today announced that it is expanding its strategic partnership with Vodafone Business to offer Vodafone Business Contact Center with RingCentral, powered by RingCX™. By offering Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) along with its Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) offering, Vodafone Business UC with RingCentral, Vodafone Business will enable its multinational customer base to provide exceptional customer experiences. In addition, Vodafone Business will extend Vodafone Business UC with RingCentral to 30 markets in total during early 2025.

Vodafone Business Contact Center with RingCentral makes it simpler for companies to establish and operate contact centers by equipping agents with artificial intelligence (AI), including call summaries, transcripts, automated scorecards, conversational insights, and coaching to deliver seamless customer experiences. Vodafone Business Contact Center with RingCentral also features key data insights along with voice and 20+ digital channels including web, messaging, and leading social media channels. Starting in the UK followed by Germany later this year, Vodafone Business will progressively roll out the service to other markets.

As a comprehensive cloud-based communications solution that replaces traditional systems, Vodafone Business UC with RingCentral is already accessible in 20 markets across Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific. This platform enables businesses to combine messaging, video meetings, fax, file sharing, and virtual phone systems through a single user interface accessible on any internet-enabled device. Supporting hybrid working models worldwide, it allows employees to quickly access the same set of services regardless of location and device, whether at home, in the office, or in the field.

"Our strategic partnership with Vodafone Business continues to drive innovation in global communications,” said Homayoun Razavi, EVP, Chief Business Development Officer, RingCentral. “With the addition of Vodafone Business Contact Center with RingCentral, powered by RingCX, we're ensuring businesses can meet their customers wherever they are in their journey, while also driving operational efficiency. As we work to empower organizations worldwide to adapt to the evolving digital workplace, we’re providing them with AI-driven tools that optimize communication workflows for better business outcomes.”

Vodafone will look to extend Vodafone Business UC with RingCentral to new regions, such as South America, the Middle East and Africa region, as well as cover additional EU and Asia Pacific countries during the first half of next year. Vodafone Business manages all local operator agreements, regulatory compliance, data sovereignty, and number porting, saving customers time and resources.

“Our expanding portfolio of unified communications services is ideal for customers looking to expand geographically whilst maintaining agile and sustainable hybrid working models,” said Marika Auramo, Chief Executive Officer, Vodafone Business. “By switching to the cloud from rigid fixed systems, customers can add services when required, paying only for what they need. We estimate this will save many of them up to 30% in operating costs by reducing administrative costs and IT operational expenses whilst boosting productivity and collaboration. On the customer service side, we’re excited to now deliver CCaaS to our growing customer base with Vodafone Business Contact Center with RingCentral, powered by RingCX, as organizations look for new, innovative ways to elevate customer engagement and provide superior customer experiences.”

About RingCentral

RingCentral is a leading provider of AI-driven cloud business communications, contact center, video and hybrid event solutions. RingCentral empowers businesses with conversation intelligence, and unlocks rich customer and employee interactions to provide insights and improved business outcomes. With decades of expertise in reliable and secure cloud communications, RingCentral has earned the trust of millions of customers and thousands of partners worldwide. Visit ringcentral.com to learn more.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone is a leading European and African telecoms company. We provide mobile and fixed services to over 330 million customers in 15 countries (excludes Italy which is held as a discontinued operation under Vodafone Group), partner with mobile networks in 45 more and have one of the world’s largest IoT platforms. In Africa, our financial technology businesses serve almost 79 million customers across seven countries – managing more transactions than any other provider.

Our purpose is to connect for a better future by using technology to improve lives, businesses and help progress inclusive sustainable societies. We are committed to reducing our environmental impact to reach net zero emissions by 2040.

