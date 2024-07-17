Loop Media Announces Viewability Measurement and Fraud Protection Partnership with DoubleVerify

BURBANK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Loop Media, Inc. ("Loop Media" or “Loop”) (NYSE American: LPTV), a leading multichannel streaming CTV platform that provides curated music videos, sports highlights, news, and premium entertainment channels is pleased to announce that it is partnering with DoubleVerify, Inc. (“DV”) to utilize the DV Marketplace Suite Quality Insights’ pre-bid fraud and invalid traffic protection solution, which helps Loop avoid serving advertisements to sites identified by the Internet Advertising Bureau (“IAB”) as being invalid or fraudulent, as well as utilizing DV’s measurement and reporting tools.

With global CTV advertising spending continuing to grow, publishers and advertisers need confidence that their media dollars are being spent on valid traffic. Loop Media’s partnership with DV helps to protect advertisers against fraudulent and invalid CTV traffic. This partnership also enables Loop Media to optimize inventory across their network, maximizing performance and value for advertisers.

"DV’s pre-bid protection and media quality verification solution further solidifies our commitment to creating an effective, safe and transparent CTV ecosystem for both advertisers and our platform partners. Loop’s use of DV’s trusted suite of solutions helps to boost the confidence of our current and future advertisers across our network nationwide," said Jon Niermann, Founder of Loop Media, Inc.

Loop’s partnership with DV comes on the heels of another respected industry gold certification by the Alliance for Audited Media, which was announced earlier this month. With the growth of CTV as an increasingly vital component of media strategies, the industry faces challenges with measuring the quality of ad inventory. DV offers a comprehensive set of solutions tailored to CTV environments and is a leader in the detection and prevention of new and existing fraud schemes across all inventory types and devices. Loop Media aims to improve its own supply side offerings with DV's capabilities. Leveraging DV's measurement of viewability and fraud offers Loop Media another tool in its mission to foster a high quality and secure advertising environment.

“As CTV continues to grow as a critical component of media strategies, it is essential for publishers and advertisers to have confidence in the integrity of their media investments,” said Steve Woolway, EVP of Business Development at DoubleVerify. “We are thrilled to partner with Loop Media as they take another step to protect advertisers and optimize inventory performance. With DV’s comprehensive solutions, Loop Media is ultimately fostering a more secure and effective advertising environment, ensuring transparency and quality in the CTV ecosystem.”

About Loop Media, Inc.

Loop Media, Inc. ("Loop®") (NYSE American: LPTV) is a leading connected television (CTV) / streaming / digital out-of-home TV and digital signage platform optimized for businesses, providing music videos, news, sports, and entertainment channels through its Loop® TV service. Loop Media is the leading company in the U.S. licensed to stream music videos to businesses through its proprietary Loop® Player.

Loop® TV’s digital video content is streamed to millions of viewers in CTV / streaming / digital out of home locations including bars/restaurants, office buildings, retail businesses, college campuses, airports, among many other venues in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

Loop® TV is fueled by one of the largest and most important premium short-form entertainment libraries that includes music videos, movie trailers, branded content, and live performances. Loop Media’s non-music channels cover a wide variety of genres and moods and include movie trailers, sports highlights, lifestyle and travel videos, viral videos, and more. Loop Media’s streaming services generate revenue from programmatic and direct advertising, and subscriptions.

To learn more about Loop Media products and applications, please visit us online at Loop.tv

