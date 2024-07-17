Schneider Electric Partners with UVic’s Women in Engineering, Science, and Technology (WEST) to Empower Women Students in STEM

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Schneider Electric, a leader in digital transformation for energy management and automation, proudly announces its renewed partnership with the University of Victoria's Women in Engineering, Science, and Technology (WEST) program. This initiative underscores Schneider Electric's ongoing commitment to advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion in STEM.

Building on past successes, Schneider Electric and WEST have once again united to inspire and empower the next generation of female-identifying STEM students. This year, the program saw significant growth with 29 participants, nearly tripling the number from previous years. Participants embarked on a 12-week challenge to develop innovative hardware and software solutions for sustainable energy consumption. Their efforts culminated in pitching their designs to a panel of industry professionals and university representatives.

“Empowering the next generation of female-identifying engineers and leaders is important to us at Schneider Electric. Our partnership with WEST not only supports the development of innovative solutions but also fosters a diverse and inclusive environment where young women can thrive and lead in STEM,” says Emily Heitman, President of Schneider Electric Canada.

As part of its involvement, Schneider Electric provided mentorship and organized site visits to give participants firsthand exposure to a professional work environment.

For more information about Schneider Electric and their initiatives, please visit https://www.se.com/ca/en/.

